Grana y Montero SAA : Graña y Montero Announces That Concar Awarded Project for Management and Maintenance of Road Corridor for S / 32.4 Million

Graña y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) (BVL:GRAMONC1) (“the Company” or “Graña y Montero”) a leading Engineering and Construction company, announced that Concar, a subsidiary of Grupo Graña y Montero, has been awarded the "Road management and conservation by levels of service of the road corridor: Atico - DV. Quilca - Matarani - Ilo y Punta de Bombon - DV. Cocachacra - Emp. Pe - 1S", located between Arequipa and Ilo. The contract covered the road management and conservation works of the aforementioned road corridor.

The supervision is in charge of the Special Project of National Transportation Infrastructure (Provias Nacional), entity part of the Ministry of Transport and Communications and is responsible for providing road infrastructure throughout the country.

The project will demand an approximate activity of S/. 32.4 million soles in addition to the general tax sales according to the terms of the agreement, and has a duration of 3 years.

Concar is a company with over 22 years of experience providing engineering solutions in the maintenance of road and rail infrastructure. The company operates more than 3,700 kilometers of roads nationwide and the Line 1 of the Lima Metro. It has a highly qualified and trained team to meet the quality and safety standards demanded by each of its projects, allowing it to maintain its leadership within the industry over time.

Grupo Graña y Montero is a Peruvian company with 85 years of experience, which has three business units: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure and Real Estate and permanent operations in Peru, Chile and Colombia. With more than twenty thousand employees, Grupo Graña y Montero aims for excellent technical work based on the values of quality, compliance, reliability, efficiency, safety and responsibility. Through his work, he seeks to transcend and generate well-being in society. To learn more about the company and its progress, enter its official channel: www.granaymontero.com.pe/

