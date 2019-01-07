Grana y Montero SAA : Graña y Montero Announces That Concar Awarded Project for Management and Maintenance of Road Corridor for S / 32.4 Million

Graña y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) (BVL:GRAMONC1) (“the Company” or
“Graña y Montero”) a leading Engineering and Construction company,
announced that Concar, a subsidiary of Grupo Graña y Montero, has been
awarded the "Road management and conservation by levels of service of
the road corridor: Atico - DV. Quilca - Matarani - Ilo y Punta de
Bombon - DV. Cocachacra - Emp. Pe - 1S", located between Arequipa
and Ilo. The contract covered the road management and conservation works
of the aforementioned road corridor.
The supervision is in charge of the Special Project of National
Transportation Infrastructure (Provias Nacional), entity part of the
Ministry of Transport and Communications and is responsible for
providing road infrastructure throughout the country.
The project will demand an approximate activity of S/. 32.4 million
soles in addition to the general tax sales according to the terms of the
agreement, and has a duration of 3 years.
Concar is a company with over 22 years of experience providing
engineering solutions in the maintenance of road and rail
infrastructure. The company operates more than 3,700 kilometers of roads
nationwide and the Line 1 of the Lima Metro. It has a highly qualified
and trained team to meet the quality and safety standards demanded by
each of its projects, allowing it to maintain its leadership within the
industry over time.
Grupo Graña y Montero is a Peruvian company with 85 years of experience,
which has three business units: Engineering and Construction,
Infrastructure and Real Estate and permanent operations in Peru, Chile
and Colombia. With more than twenty thousand employees, Grupo Graña y
Montero aims for excellent technical work based on the values of
quality, compliance, reliability, efficiency, safety and responsibility.
Through his work, he seeks to transcend and generate well-being in
society. To learn more about the company and its progress, enter its
official channel: www.granaymontero.com.pe/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006092/en/