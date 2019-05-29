Grana y Montero SAA : Vial y Vives – DSD Was Awarded Contract in MAPA Project in Chile for US$ 111.6 Million

The contract has a term of 23 months and an approximate value of
US$111.6 million
Vial y Vives - DSD, a Chilean subsidiary of Grupo Graña y Montero,
signed a contract with Celulosa Arauco y Constitución S.A. for the
electromechanical civil assembly of the water treatment plant, cooling
towers, turbogenerators and evaporators as part of the modernization and
expansion of the Arauco Plant (MAPA).
The contract has a term of 23 months and an approximate value of US$
111.6 million, as reported by the Group in a Relevant Information
Communication sent to the Superintendence of Securities Market (SMV).
The works are part of the modernization and expansion of the company's
Arauco Plant, a project that involves a total investment of US$2,350
millions and represents the largest investment in the history of Arauco.
Its modernization and expansion - works in which Vial and Vives-DSD will
now work - was approved by the company's Board of Directors in July 2018.
The plant expansion phase began in December 2018 and will start its
operations by the end of March 2021. The goal of these works is to
strengthen Arauco's competitiveness and leadership in global markets.
Vial y Vives - DSD is the Engineering and Construction company of Grupo
Graña y Montero in Chile. The Company was founded in July 1, 2014, from
the merger of Ingeniería y Construcción Vial y Vives S.A. and DSD
Construcciones y Montajes S.A., two prestigious companies in the Chilean
market founded in 1978 and 1993, respectively. Today Vial y Vives - DSD
integrates its knowledge and experience to become a key reference in
construction and assembly for the main industrial and infrastructure
projects in Chile.
