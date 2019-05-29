Log in
Grana y Montero SAA : Vial y Vives – DSD Was Awarded Contract in MAPA Project in Chile for US$ 111.6 Million

The contract has a term of 23 months and an approximate value of US$111.6 million

Vial y Vives - DSD, a Chilean subsidiary of Grupo Graña y Montero, signed a contract with Celulosa Arauco y Constitución S.A. for the electromechanical civil assembly of the water treatment plant, cooling towers, turbogenerators and evaporators as part of the modernization and expansion of the Arauco Plant (MAPA).

The contract has a term of 23 months and an approximate value of US$ 111.6 million, as reported by the Group in a Relevant Information Communication sent to the Superintendence of Securities Market (SMV).

The works are part of the modernization and expansion of the company's Arauco Plant, a project that involves a total investment of US$2,350 millions and represents the largest investment in the history of Arauco. Its modernization and expansion - works in which Vial and Vives-DSD will now work - was approved by the company's Board of Directors in July 2018.

The plant expansion phase began in December 2018 and will start its operations by the end of March 2021. The goal of these works is to strengthen Arauco's competitiveness and leadership in global markets.

Vial y Vives - DSD is the Engineering and Construction company of Grupo Graña y Montero in Chile. The Company was founded in July 1, 2014, from the merger of Ingeniería y Construcción Vial y Vives S.A. and DSD Construcciones y Montajes S.A., two prestigious companies in the Chilean market founded in 1978 and 1993, respectively. Today Vial y Vives - DSD integrates its knowledge and experience to become a key reference in construction and assembly for the main industrial and infrastructure projects in Chile.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (PEN)
Sales 2019 3 920 M
EBIT 2019 455 M
Net income 2019 203 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 1,68
P/E ratio 2020 1,49
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,41x
Capitalization 1 700 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,70  PEN
Spread / Average Target 38%
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Francisco Díaz Olivero Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Augusto Baertl Montori Chairman
Antonio Cueto Saco Chief Operating Officer
Mónica María Miloslavich Hart Chief Financial Officer
Maritza Zavala Hernandez Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANA Y MONTERO SAA508
VINCI24.41%60 074
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.75%34 006
LARSEN & TOUBRO9.53%31 651
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-7.06%22 812
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.01%20 534
