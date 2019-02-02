Grupo Graña y Montero : reduced its debt by 21%

Grupo Graña y Montero reported financial statements for the Fourth
Quarter of 2018 in which it was possible to reduce the total debt of the
company by US$ 174 million (-21%) to US$ D 654.67 million, thanks to the
successful execution of the debt reduction plan.
Regarding revenues, the Company reached a total of US$ 1,243 million,
which represents a decrease of 2% against the result of the previous
year. The difference in sales is mainly explained by the decrease in
revenues in the Engineering and Construction area (-16%) and to a lesser
extent in the Real Estate area (-3%).
This figure, in line with accumulated Backlog plus Recurring Business of
US$ 2,105 million, represents almost two years of sales, due to the new
contracts awarded in 2018 as the mining projects from Quellaveco (Peru),
Minera Escondida (Chile) and Mina Justa (Peru) and does not include
recently announcement of Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 Project.
Finally, regarding the results of December 2018, the Company reported a
loss of US$ 21.9 million, due to the provision included by the potential
civil compensation in favor of the Peruvian State by the two Group
companies that have been incorporated as civilly responsible third
parties, according to the terms of Law No. 30737 and its Regulations,
approved by DS No. 096-2018-EF.
For the Chief Executive Officer of the Group, Luis Díaz Olivero, the
company will begin 2019 with a greater focus on the development of its
three business units: "The important financial strengthening process
undertaken during 2018 and which we hope to conclude at the end of the
first quarter of the year 2019, allows us to be prepared for the great
challenges that our clients will demand for us this year," he said.
