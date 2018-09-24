Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Grand Baoxin Auto Group Ltd    1293   KYG089091063

GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LTD (1293)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

China Evergrande to pay $2.1 billion for minority stake in Guanghui Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 05:55am CEST
FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Property developer China Evergrande Group said it would pay some $2.1 billion (£1.6 billion) for a minority stake in Guanghui Group, becoming the second-biggest shareholder in a company which has energy and vehicle sales businesses.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Property developer China Evergrande Group said it would pay some $2.1 billion (£1.6 billion) for a minority stake in Guanghui Group, becoming the second-biggest shareholder in a company which has energy and vehicle sales businesses.

It said in a statement it will acquire 40.96 percent stake - 23.87 percent of which will be bought directly from shareholders while it will also inject 7.81 billion yuan in capital. Guanghui group also has logistics and real estate businesses.

Evergrande has been diversifying into other sectors and in June, its unit Evergrande Health said it would buy 45 percent of electric car vehicle startup Faraday Future.

Shares of Grand Baoxin Auto Group, an indirectly owned unit of Guanghui, soared as much as 44.4 percent on Monday morning to their highest levels in more than three months.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 2.10% 26.75 End-of-day quote.-2.01%
EVERGRANDE HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LTD 1.57% 10.36 End-of-day quote.234.19%
GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LTD 17.73% 2.39 End-of-day quote.-39.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LT
05:55aChina Evergrande to pay $2.1 billion for minority stake in Guanghui Group
RE
09/23GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Change In..
PU
09/04GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Announcements and Notices - Announcement On Increase In Shar..
PU
08/17GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement In Rel..
PU
06/08GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results Of The Annual Gener..
PU
06/08GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Announcements and Notices - List Of Directors And Their Role..
PU
06/08GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Announcements and Notices - (i) Change Of Independent Non-ex..
PU
05/31GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Announcements and Notices - Change Of Record Date And Book C..
PU
05/25GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Announcements and Notices - Notice Of The Extraordinary Gene..
PU
05/10GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Announcements and Notices - List Of Directors And Their Role..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 38 276 M
EBIT 2018 1 842 M
Net income 2018 886 M
Debt 2018 4 998 M
Yield 2018 4,31%
P/E ratio 2018 5,60
P/E ratio 2019 4,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 5 027 M
Chart GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Grand Baoxin Auto Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,18  CNY
Spread / Average Target 79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xin Ming Wang President & Executive Director
Jian Ping Li Chairman
Chang Dong Chen Chief Financial Officer
Jian Shen Diao Independent Non-Executive Director
Wan Tsun Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LTD-39.19%733
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.27%5 385
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.5.22%4 273
AUTONATION, INC.-13.52%3 989
INCHCAPE-11.12%3 773
GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC--.--%2 958
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.