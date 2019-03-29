Grand Baoxin Auto : Announcements and Notices - Announcement Of Annual Results For The Yea ...

Log in
03/29/2019 | 11:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LIMITED

廣 匯 寶 信 汽 車 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1293)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group", "our Group", "we" or "us") for the year ended 31 December 2018, as well as comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the year ended 31 December 2018:

Total revenue was RMB36,723.8 million, in which the automobile sales was RMB32,203.4 million, and the after-sales revenue was RMB4,485.7 million.

Gross profit was RMB2,784.5 million and the gross profit margin was 7.6%.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent was 566.0 million, representing a decrease of 29.9% as compared to that for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent were RMB0.20.

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

REVENUE

3(a)

36,723,758

34,557,985

Cost of sales and services provided

4(b)

(33,939,267)

(31,622,151)

Gross profit

2,784,491

2,935,834

Other income and gains, net

3(b)

833,640

601,145

Selling and distribution expenses

(1,247,031)

(1,091,154)

Administrative expenses

(738,959)

(557,014)

Profit from operations

1,632,141

1,888,811

Finance costs

5

(706,522)

(730,513)

Share of profits and losses of:

A joint venture

1,978

542

Associates

(14,550)

4,919

Profit before tax

4

913,047

1,163,759

Income tax expense

6

(346,226)

(357,423)

Profit for the year

566,821

806,336

Incl: Net profit of the party being

  absorbed before business combinations

  involving an entity under common control

90

4,235

Attributable to:

  Owners of the parent

565,999

807,923

Non-controlling interests

822

(1,587)

566,821

806,336

Earnings per share attributable to

  ordinary equity holders of the parent

7

Basic and diluted

- For profit for the year (RMB)

0.20

0.30

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

566,821

806,336

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to

  profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Time value component of fair value hedge

(54,702)

-

Exchange differences on translation of financial statements

(153,744)

191,865

Net other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to

(208,446)

  profit or loss in subsequent periods

191,865

Other comprehensive income

  that will not be reclassified to profit or

  loss in subsequent periods:

Financial asset at fair value

  through other comprehensive income:

18,616

  Changes in fair value

-

Gains on property revaluation

68,072

-

Income tax effect

(17,018)

-

Net other comprehensive income that will

69,670

  not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

-

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR THE

(138,776)

  YEAR, NET OF TAX

191,865

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR

428,045

998,201

Attributable to:

427,223

  Owners of the parent

999,788

Non-controlling interests

822

(1,587)

428,045

998,201

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31 December 2018

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

3,963,972

4,005,271

Investment properties

370,905

-

Prepaid land lease payment

455,695

489,796

Goodwill

1,222,016

893,236

Intangible assets

1,523,106

1,178,227

Prepayments and deposits

58,757

260,150

Finance lease receivables

131,710

148,418

Amounts due from related parties

25,000

-

Investment in a joint venture

99,995

57,183

Investments in associates

31,556

43,542

Available-for-sale investment

-

16,584

Financial asset at fair value through

  other comprehensive income

36,000

-

Derivative financial instruments

10,359

6,573

Deferred tax assets

168,219

87,595

Total non-current assets

8,097,290

7,186,575

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

8

4,126,679

4,109,943

Trade receivables

9

557,966

504,767

Finance lease receivables

191,338

139,179

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

8,974,134

7,494,976

Amounts due from related parties

10,619

46,340

Derivative financial instruments

16,649

-

Pledged deposits

3,547,907

3,044,892

Cash in transit

46,208

35,943

Cash and bank

2,561,065

3,179,357

Total current assets

20,032,565

18,555,397

- 4 -

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

CURRENT LIABILITIES

3,842,108

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

3,269,636

Trade and bills payables

10

7,519,402

6,277,400

Other payables and accruals

1,265,316

1,349,233

Amounts due to related parties

923,661

124,738

Income tax payable

477,412

423,812

Derivative financial instruments

2,995

19,786

Finance lease payables

119,509

-

Total current liabilities

14,150,403

11,464,605

NET CURRENT ASSETS

5,882,162

7,090,792

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

13,979,452

14,277,367

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

5,828,368

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

5,701,590

Derivative financial instruments

-

13,739

Other payables

42,882

33,022

Deferred tax liabilities

535,028

421,021

Amounts due to related parties

352,788

1,158,819

Finance lease payables

121,400

-

Total non-current liabilities

6,880,466

7,328,191

Net assets

7,098,986

6,949,176

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

23,275

Share capital

23,275

Reserves

7,040,671

6,886,539

7,063,946

6,909,814

Non-controlling interests

35,040

39,362

Total equity

7,098,986

6,949,176

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 15:41:06 UTC
