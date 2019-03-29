Grand Baoxin Auto : Announcements and Notices - Announcement Of Annual Results For The Yea ...
0
03/29/2019 | 11:42am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LIMITED
廣 匯 寶 信 汽 車 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1293)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group", "our Group", "we" or "us") for the year ended 31 December 2018, as well as comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the year ended 31 December 2018:
•Total revenue was RMB36,723.8 million, in which the automobile sales was RMB32,203.4 million, and the after-sales revenue was RMB4,485.7 million.
•Gross profit was RMB2,784.5 million and the gross profit margin was 7.6%.
•Profit attributable to owners of the parent was 566.0 million, representing a decrease of 29.9% as compared to that for the year ended 31 December 2017.
•Earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent were RMB0.20.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Restated)
REVENUE
3(a)
36,723,758
34,557,985
Cost of sales and services provided
4(b)
(33,939,267)
(31,622,151)
Gross profit
2,784,491
2,935,834
Other income and gains, net
3(b)
833,640
601,145
Selling and distribution expenses
(1,247,031)
(1,091,154)
Administrative expenses
(738,959)
(557,014)
Profit from operations
1,632,141
1,888,811
Finance costs
5
(706,522)
(730,513)
Share of profits and losses of:
A joint venture
1,978
542
Associates
(14,550)
4,919
Profit before tax
4
913,047
1,163,759
Income tax expense
6
(346,226)
(357,423)
Profit for the year
566,821
806,336
Incl: Net profit of the party being
absorbed before business combinations
involving an entity under common control
90
4,235
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
565,999
807,923
Non-controlling interests
822
(1,587)
566,821
806,336
Earnings per share attributable to
ordinary equity holders of the parent
7
Basic and diluted
- For profit for the year (RMB)
0.20
0.30
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Restated)
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
566,821
806,336
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Time value component of fair value hedge
(54,702)
-
Exchange differences on translation of financial statements
(153,744)
191,865
Net other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to
(208,446)
profit or loss in subsequent periods
191,865
Other comprehensive income
that will not be reclassified to profit or
loss in subsequent periods:
Financial asset at fair value
through other comprehensive income:
18,616
Changes in fair value
-
Gains on property revaluation
68,072
-
Income tax effect
(17,018)
-
Net other comprehensive income that will
69,670
not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
-
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR THE
(138,776)
YEAR, NET OF TAX
191,865
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR
428,045
998,201
Attributable to:
427,223
Owners of the parent
999,788
Non-controlling interests
822
(1,587)
428,045
998,201
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31 December 2018
31 December
31 December
2018
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Restated)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
3,963,972
4,005,271
Investment properties
370,905
-
Prepaid land lease payment
455,695
489,796
Goodwill
1,222,016
893,236
Intangible assets
1,523,106
1,178,227
Prepayments and deposits
58,757
260,150
Finance lease receivables
131,710
148,418
Amounts due from related parties
25,000
-
Investment in a joint venture
99,995
57,183
Investments in associates
31,556
43,542
Available-for-sale investment
-
16,584
Financial asset at fair value through
other comprehensive income
36,000
-
Derivative financial instruments
10,359
6,573
Deferred tax assets
168,219
87,595
Total non-current assets
8,097,290
7,186,575
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
8
4,126,679
4,109,943
Trade receivables
9
557,966
504,767
Finance lease receivables
191,338
139,179
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
8,974,134
7,494,976
Amounts due from related parties
10,619
46,340
Derivative financial instruments
16,649
-
Pledged deposits
3,547,907
3,044,892
Cash in transit
46,208
35,943
Cash and bank
2,561,065
3,179,357
Total current assets
20,032,565
18,555,397
31 December
31 December
2018
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Restated)
CURRENT LIABILITIES
3,842,108
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
3,269,636
Trade and bills payables
10
7,519,402
6,277,400
Other payables and accruals
1,265,316
1,349,233
Amounts due to related parties
923,661
124,738
Income tax payable
477,412
423,812
Derivative financial instruments
2,995
19,786
Finance lease payables
119,509
-
Total current liabilities
14,150,403
11,464,605
NET CURRENT ASSETS
5,882,162
7,090,792
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
13,979,452
14,277,367
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
5,828,368
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
5,701,590
Derivative financial instruments
-
13,739
Other payables
42,882
33,022
Deferred tax liabilities
535,028
421,021
Amounts due to related parties
352,788
1,158,819
Finance lease payables
121,400
-
Total non-current liabilities
6,880,466
7,328,191
Net assets
7,098,986
6,949,176
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
23,275
Share capital
23,275
Reserves
7,040,671
6,886,539
7,063,946
6,909,814
Non-controlling interests
35,040
39,362
Total equity
7,098,986
6,949,176
