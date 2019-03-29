Grand Baoxin Auto : Announcements and Notices - Announcement Of Annual Results For The Yea ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LIMITED

廣 匯 寶 信 汽 車 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1293)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group", "our Group", "we" or "us") for the year ended 31 December 2018, as well as comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the year ended 31 December 2018:

•Total revenue was RMB36,723.8 million, in which the automobile sales was RMB32,203.4 million, and the after-sales revenue was RMB4,485.7 million.

•Gross profit was RMB2,784.5 million and the gross profit margin was 7.6%.

•Profit attributable to owners of the parent was 566.0 million, representing a decrease of 29.9% as compared to that for the year ended 31 December 2017.

•Earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent were RMB0.20.