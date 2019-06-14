Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Grand Baoxin Auto Group Ltd    1293   KYG089091063

GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LTD

(1293)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grand Baoxin Auto : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results Of The Annual General Meeting ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 05:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LIMITED

廣 匯 寶 信 汽 車 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1293)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON FRIDAY, 14 JUNE 2019

Reference is made to the circular of Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited (the "Company") dated 30 April 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, granting of general mandates to issue shares and to repurchase shares and re-election of retiring directors. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on Friday, 14 June 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were taken by poll. The poll results are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited consolidated

2,109,546,877

0

financial statements of the Company and its

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and

auditors for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2(a).

To re-elect Mr. LI Jianping as an executive

2,104,465,576

5,190,301

Director.

(99.75%)

(0.25%)

2(b).

To re-elect Mr. WANG Xinming as an executive

2,108,000,287

1,655,590

Director.

(99.92%)

(0.08%)

2(c).

To re-elect Mr. QI Junjie as an executive Director.

2,108,000,287

1,655,590

(99.92%)

(0.08%)

- 1 -

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

2(d).

To re-elect Mr. LU Ao as an executive Director.

2,108,000,287

1,655,590

(99.92%)

(0.08%)

2(e).

To re-elect Ms. XU Xing as an executive Director.

2,108,000,287

1,655,590

(99.92%)

(0.08%)

2(f).

To re-elect Ms. LIU Yangfang as an independent

2,109,508,877

147,000

non-executive Director.

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

2(g).

To authorize the board of directors of the Company

2,109,655,877

0

to fix the respective directors' remuneration.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

3.

To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors of the

2,109,655,877

0

Company and to authorize the board of directors to

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

fix their remuneration.

4.

To give a general mandate to the directors to

2,109,655,877

0

repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

10% of the total number of issued shares of

the Company as at the date of passing of this

resolution.

5.

To give a general mandate to the directors to

1,977,940,960

131,714,917

issue, allot and deal with additional shares of the

(93.76%)

(6.24%)

Company not exceeding 20% of the total number

of issued shares of the Company as at the date of

passing of this resolution.

6.

To extend the general mandate granted to the

1,954,912,323

154,743,554

directors to issue, allot and deal with additional

(92.66%)

(7.34%)

shares in the capital of the Company by the

aggregate number of the shares repurchased by the

Company.

As a majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 6, all resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM, the number of issued shares of the Company was 2,837,311,429 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for and against the resolutions at the AGM. There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

- 2 -

No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM. None of the shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By order of the Board

Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited

LI Jianping

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China, 14 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's executive directors are Mr. LI Jianping, Mr. WANG Xinming, Mr. QI Junjie, Mr. LU Ao, and Ms. XU Xing; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. DIAO Jianshen, Ms. LIU Yangfang and Mr. CHAN Wan Tsun Adrian Alan.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 09:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LT
05:09aGRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results Of The Annual Gener..
PU
06/05GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Monthly Return On Movement Of Listed Equity Securities For T..
PU
05/06GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Monthly Return On Movement Of Listed Equity Securities For T..
PU
04/30GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Announcements and Notices - Continuing Connected Transaction..
PU
04/29GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Announcements and Notices - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/29GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Proxy Form
PU
04/04GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Monthly Return On Movement Of Listed Equity Securities For T..
PU
03/29GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Announcements and Notices - Announcement Of Annual Results F..
PU
01/03GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Monthly Return On Movement Of Listed Equity Securities For T..
PU
2018GRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Monthly Return On Movement Of Listed Equity Securities For T..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 40 220 M
EBIT 2019 2 028 M
Net income 2019 833 M
Debt 2019 6 298 M
Yield 2019 3,18%
P/E ratio 2019 7,61
P/E ratio 2020 6,47
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 6 524 M
Chart GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Grand Baoxin Auto Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,56  CNY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xin Ming Wang President & Executive Director
Jian Ping Li Chairman
Chang Dong Chen Chief Financial Officer
Jian Shen Diao Independent Non-Executive Director
Wan Tsun Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LTD20.91%926
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED27.08%5 764
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.13.19%3 714
AUTONATION, INC.15.49%3 659
INCHCAPE10.79%3 068
MONRO INC24.00%2 682
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About