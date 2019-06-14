Grand Baoxin Auto : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results Of The Annual General Meeting ...
0
06/14/2019 | 05:09am EDT
GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LIMITED
廣 匯 寶 信 汽 車 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1293)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON FRIDAY, 14 JUNE 2019
Reference is made to the circular of Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited (the "Company") dated 30 April 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, granting of general mandates to issue shares and to repurchase shares and re-election of retiring directors. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.
The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on Friday, 14 June 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were taken by poll. The poll results are as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and consider the audited consolidated
2,109,546,877
0
financial statements of the Company and its
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and
auditors for the year ended 31 December 2018.
2(a).
To re-elect Mr. LI Jianping as an executive
2,104,465,576
5,190,301
Director.
(99.75%)
(0.25%)
2(b).
To re-elect Mr. WANG Xinming as an executive
2,108,000,287
1,655,590
Director.
(99.92%)
(0.08%)
2(c).
To re-elect Mr. QI Junjie as an executive Director.
2,108,000,287
1,655,590
(99.92%)
(0.08%)
- 1 -
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
2(d).
To re-elect Mr. LU Ao as an executive Director.
2,108,000,287
1,655,590
(99.92%)
(0.08%)
2(e).
To re-elect Ms. XU Xing as an executive Director.
2,108,000,287
1,655,590
(99.92%)
(0.08%)
2(f).
To re-elect Ms. LIU Yangfang as an independent
2,109,508,877
147,000
non-executive Director.
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
2(g).
To authorize the board of directors of the Company
2,109,655,877
0
to fix the respective directors' remuneration.
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
3.
To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors of the
2,109,655,877
0
Company and to authorize the board of directors to
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
fix their remuneration.
4.
To give a general mandate to the directors to
2,109,655,877
0
repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
10% of the total number of issued shares of
the Company as at the date of passing of this
resolution.
5.
To give a general mandate to the directors to
1,977,940,960
131,714,917
issue, allot and deal with additional shares of the
(93.76%)
(6.24%)
Company not exceeding 20% of the total number
of issued shares of the Company as at the date of
passing of this resolution.
6.
To extend the general mandate granted to the
1,954,912,323
154,743,554
directors to issue, allot and deal with additional
(92.66%)
(7.34%)
shares in the capital of the Company by the
aggregate number of the shares repurchased by the
Company.
As a majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 6, all resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
As at the date of the AGM, the number of issued shares of the Company was 2,837,311,429 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for and against the resolutions at the AGM. There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
- 2 -
No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM. None of the shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited
LI Jianping
Chairman
Shanghai, the People's Republic of China, 14 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Company's executive directors are Mr. LI Jianping, Mr. WANG Xinming, Mr. QI Junjie, Mr. LU Ao, and Ms. XU Xing; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. DIAO Jianshen, Ms. LIU Yangfang and Mr. CHAN Wan Tsun Adrian Alan.
