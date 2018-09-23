Log in
Grand Baoxin Auto : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Change In Sharehold ...

09/23/2018 | 08:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LIMITED 廣匯寶信汽車集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1293)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF

CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

The Company hereby announces that it has received notifications from Xinjiang Guanghui that, Xinjiang Guanghui and Evergrande Group have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement on 21 September 2018 to strengthen their cooperation, pursuant to which the parties agreed to cooperate in the ﬁelds of vehicle sales, energy, real estate and logistics to leverage their resources advantages to achieve resources integration and to jointly promote the further development of relevant industries.

The Company has also received notiﬁcation from Xinjiang Guanghui that on 21 September 2018,

Xinjiang Guanghui, Xinjiang Guanghui Controlling Shareholder and Evergrande Group entered into an investment agreement, pursuant to which (i) Xinjiang Guanghui Controlling Shareholder agreed to procure the existing shareholders of Xinjiang Guanghui (except Xinjiang Guanghui Controlling Shareholder), i.e. the Vendors, to transfer their interests in Xinjiang Guanghui which aggregate to 23.865% interests in Xinjiang Guanghui to Evergrande Group at a consideration of RMB6.68 billion, and (ii) Evergrande Group will contribute additional capital of RMB7.81 billion to Xinjiang Guanghui. Upon completion of the capital increase, Evergrande Group will hold an aggregate of 40.964% interests in Xinjiang Guanghui and will become the second largest shareholder of Xinjiang Guanghui. The financial information of Xinjiang Guanghui will not be consolidated with that of China Evergrande and its subsidiaries and Xinjiang Guanghui will not be regarded as a subsidiary of China Evergrande and its subsidiaries.

China Evergrande and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the development of large-scale residential properties and integrated commercial properties in the PRC, while Xinjiang Guanghui is principally engaged in the vehicle sales, energy, real estate and logistics businesses, with operations conducted across China and various countries worldwide. Both parties will jointly promote and develop the areas of vehicle sales, energy, real estate and logistics.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meaning below:

"China Evergrande"

China Evergrande Group, a company incorporated in the

Cayman Islands, and the shares of which are listed on the main

board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3333)

"Company"

Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited (ᄿිᘒڦӛԓණྠϞࠢ

ʮ̡ ), an company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the main

board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1293)

"Evergrande Group"

㛬ɽණྠϞࠢʮ̡ (Evergrande Group Limited*), a subsidiary

of China Evergrande

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China excluding, for the purpose

of this announcement, Hong Kong, Tai Wan and the Macao

Special Administrative Region

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Vendors"

the existing shareholders of Xinjiang Guanghui except

Xinjiang Guanghui Controlling Shareholder

"Xinjiang Guanghui"

อᖛᄿිྼุҳ༟ (ණྠ )Ϟࠢப΂ʮ̡ (Xinjiang Guanghui Industry Investment Group Co., Ltd.*), a company established under the laws of the PRC. As at the date of this announcement, Xinjiang Guanghui holds 32.50% interests in ᄿිӛԓ؂ਕٰ ΅ʮ̡ (China Grand Automotive Services Co., Ltd.*) (stock code: 600297.SH), which in turn holds 67.71% interests in the Company

"Xinjiang Guanghui

Controlling Shareholder"

Hong Kong, 21 September 2018

Mr. Sun Guangxin* (࢑ᄿڦ), who holds 63.60% equity interest in Xinjiang Guanghui as at the date of this announcement, the controlling shareholder of Xinjiang Guanghui

By order of the Board Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited

Mr. Li Jianping

Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's executive Directors are Mr. LI Jianping, Mr. WANG Xinming, Mr. LU Ao, Mr. QI Junjie and Ms. XU Xing; and the independent non-executive

Directors are Mr. DIAO Jianshen, Ms. LIU Yangfang and Mr. CHAN Wan Tsun Adrian Alan.

* For identiﬁcation purposes only

Disclaimer

Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited published this content on 23 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 12:08:08 UTC
