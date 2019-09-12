Grand Baoxin Auto : CONNECTED TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST IN SHANGHAI GUANGHUI TENGDE AUTOMOTIVE SALES SERVICES LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GRAND BAOXIN AUTO GROUP LIMITED

廣 匯 寶 信 汽 車 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1293)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST

IN SHANGHAI GUANGHUI TENGDE AUTOMOTIVE SALES SERVICES

LIMITED

THE ACQUISITION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 12 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Vendor entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with the Purchaser, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which the Vendor has agreed to sell to the Purchaser, and the Purchaser has agreed to acquire from the Vendor, 100% equity interest in the Target for a consideration of RMB11.55 million (equivalent to approximately HK$12.59 million).

LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

As at the date of this announcement, the Vendor is wholly owned by CGA. CGA HK, the controlling shareholder of the Company, is indirectly held as to approximately 44.23% and 55.77% by the Vendor and CGA respectively. Accordingly, the Acquisition constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As all the applicable percentage ratios in relation to the Acquisition are more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the Acquisition is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.