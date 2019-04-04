Grand Baoxin Auto : Monthly Return On Movement Of Listed Equity Securities For The Month E ...
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/03/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited
Date Submitted
04/04/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 1293
Description :
Ordinary shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month 5,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$50,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
---
---
Balance at close of the month
5,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$50,000,000
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2019 年 3 月
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State HK$50,000,000 currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
2,837,311,429
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
---
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
2,837,311,429
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares No. of new shares
option scheme
of issuer issued
of issuer which
including EGM
during the month
may be issued
approval date
Movement during the month
pursuant thereto
pursuant thereto
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
as at close of the
class of shares
month
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Exercise price of
HK$3.256 per share
under share option
scheme adopted on
22/11/2011, granted
on 28/03/2018.
Ordinary shares
75,000,000
Nil
Nil
450,000
Nil
74,550,000
(Note 1)
2. N/A
(Note 1)
3. N/A
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
Nil
options (State currency)
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class ) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
Amount at
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
close of
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1.
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2.
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3.
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4.
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
