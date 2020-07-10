Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Grand Canyon Education, Inc.    LOPE

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.

(LOPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. - LOPE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until July 13, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LOPE), if they purchased the Company’s securities between January 5, 2018, and January 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Grand Canyon and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-lope/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by July 13, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Grand Canyon and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 28, 2020, following a series of prior negative revelations regarding the Company, Citron Research reported that, based on findings of the U.S. Department of Education and the Company’s own documentation obtained via an FOIA request, the Company was an “educational Enron” that used a “captive non-reporting subsidiary” to “dump expenses and liabilities, while receiving a disproportionate amount of revenue at inflated margins in order to artificially inflate the stock price.”

On this news, the price of Grand Canyon’s shares declined further, injuring investors.

The case is The City of Hialeah Employees' Retirement System v. Grand Canyon Education, Inc., No. 1:20-cv-00639.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, IN
07/10GRAND CANYON EDUCATION 72 HOUR DEADL : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kah..
BU
07/10LOPE FINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, TRUSTED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Grand Cany..
PR
07/10THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
07/08GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Da..
PR
07/03GRAND CANYON EDUCATION : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
PR
06/29LOPE INVESTOR UPDATE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of C..
BU
06/24SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating Grand Canyon Educa..
BU
06/17LEGAL DEADLINE ALERT—The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds ..
AQ
06/15GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
06/12LOPE ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING AND RANKED FIRM, Reminds Grand Canyon Education, I..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 837 M - -
Net income 2020 249 M - -
Net cash 2020 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 089 M 4 089 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 875
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 112,00 $
Last Close Price 87,20 $
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian E. Mueller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William Stan Meyer Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Bachus Chief Financial Officer
Joseph N. Mildenhall Chief Information Officer
Jack A. Henry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-11.19%3 989
TAL EDUCATION GROUP58.49%45 859
GSX TECHEDU INC.301.92%20 967
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED87.90%4 305
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED21.37%3 284
CHINA YUHUA EDUCATION CORPORATION LIMITED27.51%2 781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group