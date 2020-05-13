Log in
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. - LOPE

05/13/2020 | 07:29pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 13, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LOPE), if they purchased the Company’s shares between January 5, 2018, and January 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Grand Canyon and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-lope/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by July 13, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Grand Canyon and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 28, 2020, following a series of prior negative revelations regarding the Company, Citron Research reported that, based on findings of the U.S. Department of Education and the Company’s own documentation obtained via an FOIA request, the Company was an “educational Enron” that used a “captive non-reporting subsidiary” to “dump expenses and liabilities, while receiving a disproportionate amount of revenue at inflated margins in order to artificially inflate the stock price.”

On this news, the price of Grand Canyon’s shares declined further, injuring investors.

The case is The City of Hialeah Employees' Retirement System v. Grand Canyon Education, Inc., No. 1:20-cv-00639.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
