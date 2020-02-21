Grand Canyon Education : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. – LOPE

Log in
02/21/2020 | 07:49pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) resulting from allegations that Grand Canyon Education may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 28, 2020, the investment analyst Citron Research issued a report on Grand Canyon Education entitled "GCE, the Educational Enron." The Citron Report alleged that Grand Canyon Education was improperly using a "captive, non-reporting subsidiary to hide its liabilities," thereby "artificially inflat[ing] the [company's] stock price."

On this news, Grand Canyon Education's stock price fell $7.43 per share, or over 8%, to close at $84.07 per share on January 28, 2019, on unusually high trading volume, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Grand Canyon Education’s investors. If you purchased shares of Grand Canyon Education, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1761.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 856 M
EBIT 2020 293 M
Net income 2020 265 M
Finance 2020 246 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,39x
EV / Sales2021 3,69x
Capitalization 4 005 M
Chart GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 116,33  $
Last Close Price 83,88  $
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian E. Mueller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William Stan Meyer Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Bachus Chief Financial Officer
Joseph N. Mildenhall Chief Information Officer
David J. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-9.25%3 956
TAL EDUCATION GROUP23.24%34 593
GSX TECHEDU INC.95.61%10 204
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO0.00%4 697
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.21.12%4 663
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LTD-3.72%3 925
