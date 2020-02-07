Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Grand Canyon Education, Inc.    LOPE

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.

(LOPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 07:46pm EST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (“Grand Canyon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOPE). This investigation concerns whether Grand Canyon has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 28, 2020, the investment analyst Citron Research issued a short report on Grand Canyon Education entitled, “GCE, the Educational Enron.” The report alleges that Grand Canyon was violating the federal securities laws by using a “captive non-reporting subsidiary to hide liabilities” and “artificially inflate the [company’s] stock price.”

On this news, the price of Grand Canyon shares declined by $7.43, or 8.12%, to close at $84.07 per share on January 28, 2020.

If you acquired Grand Canyon securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, IN
07:46pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Gra..
BU
02/03Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Grand Canyon..
PR
01/30GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Grand Can..
BU
01/30Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grand Can..
BU
01/30LOPE LOSSES NOTICE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that the Firm is Investiga..
BU
01/29Kaplan Fox Investigates Grand Canyon Education, Inc.
PR
01/29GRAND CANYON EDUCATION : Response to Recent Report by Citron Research
PU
01/29INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
01/29Orbis Education Moves to New Headquarters in Indianapolis and Announces Incre..
GL
01/29THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Grand Ca..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 779 M
EBIT 2019 273 M
Net income 2019 261 M
Debt 2019 6,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,99x
EV / Sales2020 4,23x
Capitalization 3 885 M
Chart GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 116,33  $
Last Close Price 80,62  $
Spread / Highest target 55,0%
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian E. Mueller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William Stan Meyer Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Bachus Chief Financial Officer
Joseph N. Mildenhall Chief Information Officer
David J. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-15.16%3 867
TAL EDUCATION GROUP14.15%28 688
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.14.25%4 727
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO17.02%4 407
YDUS PART0.00%3 689
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LTD--.--%3 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group