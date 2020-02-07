Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (“Grand Canyon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOPE). This investigation concerns whether Grand Canyon has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 28, 2020, the investment analyst Citron Research issued a short report on Grand Canyon Education entitled, “GCE, the Educational Enron.” The report alleges that Grand Canyon was violating the federal securities laws by using a “captive non-reporting subsidiary to hide liabilities” and “artificially inflate the [company’s] stock price.”

On this news, the price of Grand Canyon shares declined by $7.43, or 8.12%, to close at $84.07 per share on January 28, 2020.

If you acquired Grand Canyon securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

