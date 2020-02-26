LOPE LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP is Investigating Grand Canyon Education, Inc., for Violations of Federal Securities Laws

Log in
02/26/2020 | 08:32pm EST

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Grand Canyon Education, Inc., ("Grand Canyon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LOPE) from allegations that Grand Canyon might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Grand Canyon securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Grand Canyon Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On January 28, 2020, the investment analyst research firm Citron Research published a report on Grand Canyon. The report referred to Grand Canyon as "the educational Enron." The Citron Research report claimed that Grand Canyon was improperly using a "captive, non-reporting subsidiary to hide its liabilities," thereby "artificially inflat[ing] the [Company's] stock price."

On this news Grand Canyon's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on January 28, 2020.

If you purchased Grand Canyon securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/grandcanyoneducationinc-lope-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-242/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


© Business Wire 2020
