LOPE Stock: Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE)

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. ("Grand Canyon" or the "Company"). The investigation is focused on whether Grand Canyon and its senior management have violated the federal securities laws or otherwise committed wrongful acts that harmed the Company's investors.

On January 28, 2020, financial analyst Citron Research issued a report on Grand Canyon Education entitled, "GCE, The Educational Enron." The report alleges that Grand Canyon Education was violating the federal securities laws by using Grand Canyon University as a "captive non-reporting subsidiary to hide liabilities" and to "artificially inflate the [company's] stock price."

On this news, the price of Grand Canyon shares declined by $7.43, or 8.12%, to close at $84.07 per share on January 28, 2020.

If you purchased Grand Canyon shares, have information, or would like to discuss this investigation, or have any questions concerning your rights or interests, please contact our attorneys Andrew Abramowitz, Esq. at (215) 875-3015 or Michael Dell'Angelo, Esq. at (215) 875-3080, or visit www.bergermontague.com/grand-canyon/.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Grand Canyon should consider their options to help Berger Montague's investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of successful recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, please contact us.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and San Diego, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

