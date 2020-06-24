Log in
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.    LOPE

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.

(LOPE)
  Report
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) for Misleading Shareholders

06/24/2020 | 04:52pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and whether the Company's officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Grand Canyon provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Grand Canyon's misconduct, click here.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Artificially Inflates its Profitability

In July 2018, Grand Canyon spun-off of its education assets through a sale to non-profit entity, Grand Canyon University ("GCU"). Following this spin-off, Grand Canyon consistently touted growth in net income and adjusted EBITDA. However, on September 9, 2019, Citron Research published a report revealing that it believed Grand Canyon "[had been] stuffing GCU with expenses to inflate its own profitability and as a result bankrupting GCU." About two months later, Grand Canyon announced its application for GCU's designation as a non-profit had been denied by the U.S Department of Education ("DOE"). Then, on January 28, 2020, Citron Research expanded on the DOE's findings, stating that Grand Canyon was the "educational Enron" that used its non-reporting subsidiary to "dump expenses and liabilities, while receiving a disproportionate amount of revenue at inflated margins…to artificially inflate the stock price." Following these disclosures, Grand Canyon's stock price fell $30.40, or 26%, to close at $84.07 per share on January 28, 2020.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Want to be notified if a class action against Grand Canyon settles? Want to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing? Sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 837 M - -
Net income 2020 249 M - -
Net cash 2020 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 462 M 4 462 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 875
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 112,00 $
Last Close Price 95,15 $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian E. Mueller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William Stan Meyer Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Bachus Chief Financial Officer
Joseph N. Mildenhall Chief Information Officer
Jack A. Henry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-0.67%4 462
TAL EDUCATION GROUP40.25%40 002
GSX TECHEDU INC.167.61%13 961
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED83.87%4 158
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED26.08%3 441
CHINA YUHUA EDUCATION CORPORATION LIMITED36.62%3 021
