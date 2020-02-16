The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Grand Canyon Education Inc. Investors (LOPE)

Log in
02/16/2020 | 02:27pm EST

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (“Grand Canyon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOPE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 28, 2020, Citron Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Grand Canyon was improperly using a “captive, non-reporting subsidiary to hide its liabilities,” thereby “artificially inflat[ing] the [company’s] stock price.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.43, or over 8%, to close at $84.07 per share on January 28, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Grand Canyon securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 779 M
EBIT 2019 273 M
Net income 2019 261 M
Debt 2019 6,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,37x
EV / Sales2020 4,58x
Capitalization 4 182 M
Managers
NameTitle
Brian E. Mueller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William Stan Meyer Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Bachus Chief Financial Officer
Joseph N. Mildenhall Chief Information Officer
David J. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-8.66%4 182
TAL EDUCATION GROUP22.66%34 984
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO0.00%5 070
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.20.67%4 646
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LTD--.--%3 776
YDUS PART0.00%3 730
