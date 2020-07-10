Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

07/10/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming July 13, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (“Grand Canyon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOPE) securities between January 5, 2018 and January 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 28, 2020, Citron Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Grand Canyon was improperly using a “captive, non-reporting subsidiary to hide its liabilities,” thereby “artificially inflat[ing] the [company’s] stock price.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.43, or over 8%, to close at $84.07 per share on January 28, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that GCU was not a proper non-profit organization as it remained under the control of Grand Canyon, (2) that Grand Canyon was not a third-party service provider to GCU but rather continued to effectively operate the entity, (3) that Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU, and (4) that GCU functioned as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon was able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon’s financial results.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Grand Canyon securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 13, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
