Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

0
04/16/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

PHOENIX, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOPE) announced today that it will report its 2019 first quarter results after market close on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results in more detail at 1:30 P.M. (4:30 P.M. ET) the same day.

Dial-In Numbers:

877  577 - 1769 (Domestic)
706  679 - 7806 (International)
Conference ID:  1358557

Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.  Journalists are invited to listen only. 

Webcast and Replay:

Investors, journalists and the general public may access a live webcast of this event at: Q1 2019 Grand Canyon Education Inc. Earnings Conference Call. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call at the same link.

Telephone Replay:

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing:

855 859-2056 (Domestic)
404 537-3406 (International)
Conference ID:  1358557

About Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

Grand Canyon Education (GCE), incorporated in 2008, is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 18 university partners. GCE is uniquely positioned in the education services industry in that its leadership has 30 years of proven expertise in providing a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior service in these areas on a large scale. GCE provides services that support students, faculty and staff of partner institutions such as marketing, strategic enrollment management, counseling services, financial services, technology, technical support, compliance, human resources, classroom operations, curriculum development, faculty recruitment and training, among others. For more information about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. visit the Company's website at www.gce.com.


  
 
Grand Canyon Education, Inc.
Investor Relations:
Dan Bachus, (602) 639-6648
dan.bachus@gce.com




