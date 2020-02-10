|
Grand City Properties S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.02.2020 / 17:07
10.02.2020 / 17:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Christian Windfuhr
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status2
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment3
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Grand City Properties SA
|b)
|LEI5
|5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument 6
|Shares
|Identification code7
|LU0775917882
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Allocation of 9993 shares after exercise of vested rights under the company's management incentive programme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.00 ?
|1
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11
|
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|2020/02/06
|2:15pm UTC
|
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|
|1, Avenue du Bois
|
|1251 Luxembourg
|
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|grandcityproperties.com
|
|End of News
|
