GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.

(GYC)
Grand City Properties S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/10/2020 | 11:10am EST


Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.02.2020 / 17:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Christian Windfuhr
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status2 CEO
b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial Notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name4 Grand City Properties SA
b) LEI5 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument 6		 Shares
Identification code7 LU0775917882
b) Nature of the transaction8 Allocation of 9993 shares after exercise of vested rights under the company's management incentive programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 ? 1
d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume10

Price11		  
 
 
e) Date of the transaction12 2020/02/06 2:15pm UTC  
f) Place of the transaction13 Frankfurt Stock Exchange

10.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Grand City Properties S.A.
1, Avenue du Bois
1251 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: grandcityproperties.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

56707  10.02.2020 


© EQS 2020
