

Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.02.2020 / 17:07

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 Christian Windfuhr 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status2 CEO b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Grand City Properties SA b) LEI5 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18 4. Details of the transaction(s)



section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial



instrument, type of instrument 6 Shares Identification code7 LU0775917882 b) Nature of the transaction8 Allocation of 9993 shares after exercise of vested rights under the company's management incentive programme c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 1.00 ? 1 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume10



Price11 e) Date of the transaction12 2020/02/06 2:15pm UTC f) Place of the transaction13 Frankfurt Stock Exchange

