Grand Gulf Energy : GGE - $1.95m WBE Subscription and in-specie distribution

Market Announcements Platform ASX Limited

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

ASX Release

22 March 2019

$1.95m share subscription in WBE and in-specie distribution

Grand Gulf Energy (ASX: GGE) has entered into a Subscription Agreement with Whitebark Energy Limited (ASX: WBE) to subscribe for 390 million shares in WBE at 0.5 cents each, a total cost of $1.95m. The Subscription Agreement is subject to both WBE and GGE shareholder approval. Upon shareholder approval, most of the WBE shares being acquired will be distributed to GGE shareholders through an in-specie return of capital.

The in-specie distribution will comprise one WBE share for every two GGE shares held. This will result in the distribution to GGE shareholders of 383.75m of the 390m WBE shares being acquired, with the balance 6.25m being retained by GGE.

Based on the subscription price of 0.5 cents per WBE share, the value to be distributed is 0.25 cents per GGE share. The WBE shares will be ASX listed and tradeable post distribution. Further details of the in-specie distribution will be included in a notice of meeting to be sent to all shareholders.

WBE has recently achieved excellent results at its Wizard Lake project (see www.whitebarkenergy.com). The GGE Board believes the development of that project will likely unlock significant value for WBE and its shareholders.

The philosophy of the Board is to commence returning value to GGE shareholders from the cashflows being generated by GGE's existing Louisiana production assets and at the same time look for a significant and meaningful project acquisition that will create future value.

By order of the Board

About Grand Gulf Energy ltd

Grand Gulf Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas producer with interests in two producing Fields in South Louisiana USA, the Desiree and D&L Fields. In addition, the Company has acquired unconventional acreage interests in the Eagle Ford, Texas and the DJ Basin, Colorado.

Visit www.grandgulfenergy.com for information on Grand Gulf's current and planned future activities.