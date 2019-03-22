Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Grand Gulf Energy Limited    GGE   AU000000GGE9

GRAND GULF ENERGY LIMITED

(GGE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grand Gulf Energy : GGE - $1.95m WBE Subscription and in-specie distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 12:25am EDT

Market Announcements Platform ASX Limited

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

ASX Release

22 March 2019

$1.95m share subscription in WBE and in-specie distribution

Grand Gulf Energy (ASX: GGE) has entered into a Subscription Agreement with Whitebark Energy Limited (ASX: WBE) to subscribe for 390 million shares in WBE at 0.5 cents each, a total cost of $1.95m. The Subscription Agreement is subject to both WBE and GGE shareholder approval. Upon shareholder approval, most of the WBE shares being acquired will be distributed to GGE shareholders through an in-specie return of capital.

The in-specie distribution will comprise one WBE share for every two GGE shares held. This will result in the distribution to GGE shareholders of 383.75m of the 390m WBE shares being acquired, with the balance 6.25m being retained by GGE.

Based on the subscription price of 0.5 cents per WBE share, the value to be distributed is 0.25 cents per GGE share. The WBE shares will be ASX listed and tradeable post distribution. Further details of the in-specie distribution will be included in a notice of meeting to be sent to all shareholders.

WBE has recently achieved excellent results at its Wizard Lake project (see www.whitebarkenergy.com). The GGE Board believes the development of that project will likely unlock significant value for WBE and its shareholders.

The philosophy of the Board is to commence returning value to GGE shareholders from the cashflows being generated by GGE's existing Louisiana production assets and at the same time look for a significant and meaningful project acquisition that will create future value.

By order of the Board

About Grand Gulf Energy ltd

Grand Gulf Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas producer with interests in two producing Fields in South Louisiana USA, the Desiree and D&L Fields. In addition, the Company has acquired unconventional acreage interests in the Eagle Ford, Texas and the DJ Basin, Colorado.

Visit www.grandgulfenergy.com for information on Grand Gulf's current and planned future activities.

Board of Directors

Registered Office

Chairman - Craig Burton

1A Alvan St

Managing Director - Mark Freeman

Subiaco WA 6019

Director - Chris Bath

T +61 8 6102 4826

E info@grandgulf.net

Disclaimer

Grand Gulf Energy Limited published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 04:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAND GULF ENERGY LIMITED
12:25aGRAND GULF ENERGY : GGE - $1.95m WBE Subscription and in-specie distribution
PU
12:25aGRAND GULF ENERGY : WBE - Wizard Lake Development Begins with Funding Boost of $..
PU
03/13GRAND GULF ENERGY : GGE Half Yearly Report December 18
PU
03/05GRAND GULF ENERGY : GGE Management Changes
PU
02/01GRAND GULF ENERGY : GGE Dec 18 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
PU
2018GRAND GULF ENERGY : GGE Sep 18 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
PU
2018GRAND GULF ENERGY : GGE Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
2018GRAND GULF ENERGY : Change of Registered Office
PU
2018GRAND GULF ENERGY : GGE Recompletion of 2nd Well at Pleasant Home to Commence
PU
2017GRAND GULF ENERGY : GGE Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
PU
More news
Chart GRAND GULF ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Grand Gulf Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Freeman Managing Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Charles Waite Morgan Executive Chairman
Stephen Leslie Keenihan Independent Non-Executive Director
Allan Boss Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAND GULF ENERGY LIMITED0.00%0
CNOOC LTD15.30%78 976
CONOCOPHILLIPS9.29%76 618
EOG RESOURCES INC.11.08%55 621
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.55%50 414
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD14.57%34 106
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.