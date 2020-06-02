Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Grand Parade Investments Limited    GPL   ZAE000119814

GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(GPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 06/01
2.1 ZAR   -4.55%
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compromise on fisheries with EU a possibility, says UK industry chief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 06:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Fishing boats take part in a Brexit flotilla, organised by Fishing For Leave, in Newcastle upon Tyne

Britain and the European Union might be able to reach a compromise on fisheries by settling on the bloc being handed access to UK waters in exchange for higher quotas for the United Kingdom, industry chiefs said on Tuesday.

As the two sides launch a fourth round of virtual negotiations to try to secure a free trade deal and on their future relationship, fisheries looks set to dominate negotiations which run until Friday.

The talks, aimed at setting out a new future with Britain for the first time in more than 40 years outside the EU, have all but stalled, with both sides accusing each other of lacking the political will to spur them on before the December deadline.

But Barrie Deas, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations, said although an agreement on fisheries was unlikely to be reached by the end of this month, it was a possibility for later in the year.

"I think a deal will be done. I think there is some way to go, that the two sides are very far apart but that's in the nature of things ... My feeling is that a deal will probably emerge in September or October," he told journalists.

"For me, the compromise lies in access in return for a new sharing arrangement."

Last month, EU sources said the bloc was willing to shift its stance on fisheries which so far has sought to maintain the status quo - something that the British government said cannot happen now it is out of the bloc.

With both sides far apart not just on fisheries, but on the EU's demand for "level playing field" guarantees of fair competition and security cooperation, this week's talks are unlikely to break new ground towards a compromise.

On Monday, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government hoped the discussions would "keep the process on track ahead of the high-level meeting later this month".

The sides are due to assess the scant progress by the end of the month, with talk of possible contacts between Johnson and EU chiefs, including Commission head, Ursula von der Leyen.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS L
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/24Coronavirus concerns spur odd market moves
RE
02/19Rising metals prices spur S.African miner Sibanye to second-half rebound
RE
02/19South Africa's Grand Parade to sell Burger King franchise
RE
02/10Trump budget proposes $150 million for creation of uranium reserve
RE
02/04China virus to delay U.S. export surge from trade deal - White House adviser
RE
02/01India's govt to spend $40 billion on farm sector to lift wobbly economy; fisc..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 409 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
Net income 2019 -36,1 M -2,08 M -2,08 M
Net Debt 2019 232 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 -36,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 895 M 51,4 M 51,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 317
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Grand Parade Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mohsin Tajbhai Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Alexander Abercrombie Non-Executive Chairman
Jayson October Group Chief Financial Officer
Walter Dayson Geach Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ronel van Dijk Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-40.85%51
BLACKROCK, INC.7.07%82 045
UBS GROUP AG-15.75%38 393
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.09%33 381
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.0.02%27 731
STATE STREET CORPORATION-21.18%21 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group