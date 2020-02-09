Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Grand Parade Investments Limited    GPLJ   ZAE000119814

GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(GPLJ)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Trump proposes 21% cut in U.S. foreign aid in budget proposal - officials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 02:47pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to North Carolina from in Washington

President Donald Trump will propose cutting billions of dollars in U.S. foreign aid in his fiscal 2021 budget while seeking an increase in funds to counter developing economic threats from China and Russia, senior administration officials told Reuters.

Trump, a Republican, sought in his budget proposal last year to slash foreign aid but faced steep resistance from Congress and did not prevail.

His latest budget, which will be released on Monday, is a blueprint for his spending proposals that is unlikely, again, to be passed, particularly in an election year.

Trump will seek to make a 21% cut in foreign aid in the proposal, which seeks $44.1 billion (34.21 billion pounds) in the upcoming fiscal year compared with $55.7 billion (43.21 billion pounds) enacted in fiscal year 2020, an administration official said.

Aid to Ukraine would remain at its 2020 levels under the new proposal, the official said. Trump was acquitted last week of impeachment charges that he withheld aid to Ukraine to spur Kiev to investigate political rival Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. vice president.

Administration officials told Reuters that Trump would request an increase in funding for the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to $700 million compared to $150 million the previous year.

The DFC was formed in large part to counter China's growing economic influence. It serves as a development bank that partners with the private sector to provide loans in developing countries. It also serves as an alternative financing option to what the United States sees as predatory practices from China.

U.S. officials want to counter the soft power China has wielded with such loans and help countries avoid what they consider Beijing's “debt trap” diplomacy in which countries give up control ports, roadways or other major assets when they fund infrastructure projects with Chinese loans that they cannot pay back.

"Every country knows the drawbacks of working with autocratic governments," said Adam Boehler, the DFC's chief executive, in an interview, listing poor infrastructure as one consequence developing countries faced. "There are very few countries in this world that wouldn't prefer the American private capital market...That's what we represent."

The increased budget funding would help counter economic threats and was in line with Congress's bipartisan wish the agency would have such resources, he said.

He said part of the agency's money would be oriented to driving 5G technology in developing countries.

The budget also proposes $1.1 billion for cybersecurity efforts by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

By Jeff Mason

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS L
02:47pEXCLUSIVE : Trump proposes 21% cut in U.S. foreign aid in budget proposal - offi..
RE
02/07U.S. Economy Added 225,000 Jobs in January--Update
DJ
02/07U.S. Companies Expect Coronavirus to Cut China Revenue
DJ
02/07U.S. Economy Added 225,000 Jobs in January; Jobless Rate Ticked Up to 3.6%
DJ
02/07China's Jan yuan loans set to jump to 3 trillion yuan, virus darkens growth o..
RE
02/06Agnico Eagle CEO urges Canada to back Arctic connection project
RE
02/06Thai central bank says still has room to help economy after cutting rate to r..
RE
02/05Oil prices jump 2% as virus vaccine reports spur hope
RE
02/05Oil prices jump 2% as virus vaccine reports spur hope
RE
02/05SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise as virus fears spur rate-cut hopes in region
RE
More news
Chart GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Grand Parade Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Mohsin Tajbhai Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Alexander Abercrombie Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Michael Priem Executive Director & Financial Director
Walter Dayson Geach Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ronel van Dijk Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-9.58%92
BLACKROCK, INC.10.55%83 759
UBS GROUP2.82%44 990
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.12%40 891
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC13.46%32 121
STATE STREET CORPORATION0.05%27 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group