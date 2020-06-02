Log in
GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(GPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 06/01
2.1 ZAR   -4.55%
01:57aTaiwan says planned stimulus coupons could boost consumer spending by $3 billion
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Taiwan says planned stimulus coupons could boost consumer spending by $3 billion

06/02/2020 | 01:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nan Shan Plaza and Taiwan's landmark building Taipei 101 are pictured through the window of an airplane, in Taipei

Taiwan said on Tuesday that planned "stimulus coupons" for its coronavirus-hit economy could boost consumer spending by T$100 billion ($3.3 billion) this year.

In its latest move to spur the trade-reliant economy, Taiwan's cabinet announced a budget of nearly T$50 billion for the coupons, part of a stimulus package worth T$1.05 trillion.

Taiwan's economy is likely to grow 1.67% this year, its slowest growth in five years, as the pandemic hits the island's services sector and tourism.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Roger Tung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Financials
Sales 2019 1 409 M 81,1 M 81,1 M
Net income 2019 -36,1 M -2,08 M -2,08 M
Net Debt 2019 232 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 -36,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 895 M 51,4 M 51,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 317
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Grand Parade Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mohsin Tajbhai Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Alexander Abercrombie Non-Executive Chairman
Jayson October Group Chief Financial Officer
Walter Dayson Geach Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ronel van Dijk Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-40.85%51
BLACKROCK, INC.7.07%80 583
UBS GROUP AG-15.75%38 398
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.09%32 912
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.0.02%27 511
STATE STREET CORPORATION-21.18%21 455
