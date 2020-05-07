Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Grande Portage Resources Ltd.    GPG   CA38655P2017

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD.

(GPG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 05/06 02:55:09 pm
0.25 CAD   --.--%
08:05aGrande Portage Announces Drill Start Planned for Early July
NE
04/08Grande Portage Resources Receives Drill Permit for Herbert Gold Project
NE
02/24GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES : Financing Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grande Portage Announces Drill Start Planned for Early July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it is preparing and taking the necessary steps to organize for its upcoming drill season at the Herbert gold project in Alaska.

As previously announced, the Company has received its drill permit and all other regulatory approvals to proceed this season. Timberline Drilling Inc. has been engaged to drill approximately 12,000-15,000 feet of diamond drill core on the Company's Herbert gold project.

The upcoming core drill program will test multiple targets significantly deeper and further to the east than in years past. The Company will specifically target the Main, Deep Trench, and Goat veins during this program in order to expand upon its most recent NI 43-101 mineral resource which consists of consists of: an indicated resource of 606,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 10.03 g/t Au (1,880,500 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 251,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 14.15 g/t Au (553,429 tonnes).

Timberline's experienced drill crews are already in Alaska and will not be subject to quarantine restrictions. The Company expects an early to mid-July start and is fully financed for the upcoming drill program. The Company intends to provide a more specific update with added details once mobilization is underway.

"We're looking forward to proceeding on schedule with 2020 drill program and further demonstrating the potential at the Herbert gold project," said Ian Klassen, President and CEO "We've got a first class experienced drill partner in Timberline and are fortunate to be operating in a supportive jurisdiction which has done an excellent job of controlling the spread of COVID-19."

Impact of COVID-19

Grande Portage is carefully monitoring the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis. Our first priority is the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, contractors, employees and other stakeholders. The Grande Portage team has been working closely to ensure all the correct protocols and safety precautions are in place. Management continues to work remotely and they have kept in regular contact with our stakeholders (who remain safe at home with their families), our investors and interested parties. The Company will continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and will continue to act proactively to protect the health of its workforce.

This news release has been prepared and approved by Carl Hale, CPG, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience and a Qualified Person as defined under NI #43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced nearly seven million ounces of gold. The Company's recent Mineral Resource estimate is quoted at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.50 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: An indicated resource of 606,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 10.03 g/t Au (1,880,500 tonnes); and An inferred resource of 251,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 14.15 g/t Au (553,429 tonnes).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ian Klassen"

Ian M. Klassen

President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: Ian@grandeportage.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55505


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES L
08:05aGrande Portage Announces Drill Start Planned for Early July
NE
04/08Grande Portage Resources Receives Drill Permit for Herbert Gold Project
NE
02/24GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES : Financing Update
AQ
02/21Grande Portage Resources Financing Update
NE
02/05Grande Portage Resources Closes Second Non-Brokered Financing
NE
01/30Grande Portage Resources Announces Non-Brokered Financing
NE
01/29Grande Portage Resources Closes $1 Million Non-Brokered Financing
NE
01/16Grande Portage Resources Announces Non-Brokered Financing
NE
2019Grande Portage Announces Gold Recoveries of up to 98.2%
NE
2019Grande Portage's 2019 Ground Reconnaissance on LiDAR Survey Confirms Gold In ..
NE
More news
Chart GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Grande Portage Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ian McCulloch Klassen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michele Pillon Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alistair M. R. MacLennan Independent Director
Douglas Alexander Perkins Independent Director
Ronald L. Handford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD.127.27%12
BHP GROUP-0.43%92 361
RIO TINTO PLC-19.96%74 947
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-36.92%20 894
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.74%16 705
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC39.79%9 734
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group