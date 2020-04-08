Grande Portage Resources Receives Drill Permit for Herbert Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2020) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received regulatory approval for its upcoming drill program at its 100% controlled Herbert Gold project located within the Juneau Gold Belt in southeast Alaska.

The Company has contracted Timberline Drilling Inc. to drill approximately 15,000 feet of diamond drill core on the Company's project. The upcoming drill program will test multiple targets significantly deeper and further to the east than in year's past. The Company will specifically target the Main, Deep Trench, and Goat veins during this program. The Company is fully funded for the 2020 drill season.

Impact of COVID-19

Grande Portage is carefully monitoring the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis. Our first priority is the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, contractors, employees and other stakeholders. The Grande Portage team has been working closely to ensure all the correct protocols and safety precautions are in place. Management continues to work remotely and they have kept in regular contact with our stakeholders (who remain safe at home with their families), our investors and interested parties.

"Our business continuity plans have been fully mobilized in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic," said Ian Klassen, Chief Executive Officer. "We are working closely with the State of Alaska and the federal regulators and health experts to protect our workforce and nearby communities. This includes putting some operations temporarily into care and maintenance. We are also making sure that these short-term disruptions do not impact long-term business value while ensuring we are well-positioned to safely and efficiently ramp-up operations in a timely manner once the worst of this global pandemic passes. We continue to extend our best wishes to all during these unprecedented times."

The Company will continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and will continue to act proactively to protect the health of its workforce.

This news release has been prepared and approved by Carl Hale, CPG, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience and a Qualified Person as defined under NI #43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced nearly seven million ounces of gold. The Company's recent Mineral Resource estimate is quoted at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.50 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: An indicated resource of 606,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 10.03 g/t Au (1,880,500 tonnes); and An inferred resource of 251,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 14.15 g/t Au (553,429 tonnes).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ian Klassen"

Ian M. Klassen

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 899-0106

Email: Ian@grandeportage.com

