GrandVision : nominates Rianne Meijerman to Supervisory Board

0
03/08/2019 | 02:06am EST

Schiphol - 8 March 2019. GrandVision N.V. (EURONEXT: GVNV) today announced the nomination of Rianne Meijerman as an independent member of the company's Supervisory Board. The nomination will be voted on at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), on 26 April 2019. Her proposed appointment will be for a four-year period ending at the AGM in 2023.

Rianne Meijerman, a Dutch national, is a senior leader at Royal Philips, where she currently holds the position of Head of Marketing Transformation. She has built an international career with a strong track record of business leadership and innovation management. Prior to joining Royal Philips, she worked at A.S. Watson Group, the world's largest international health and beauty retailer, in several commercial and procurement leadership roles. Ms. Meijerman holds a Business Administration degree and graduated cum laude from Maastricht University, The Netherlands.

Kees van der Graaf, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "We are pleased to nominate Rianne to the Supervisory Board. Her knowledge and experience in innovative consumer product companies will be of great value in GrandVision's transformation to becoming a digital leader in optical retail. Rianne's nomination is in line with the intention of GrandVision's Supervisory Board to strengthen its knowledge in the digital area and innovation. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board look forward to working with her on shaping GrandVision's future."

 



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GrandVision N.V. via Globenewswire
