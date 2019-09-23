Log in
GRANDVISION

(GVNV)
GrandVision publishes convocation to Extraordinary General Meeting to approve a revised Remuneration Policy

09/23/2019

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 23 September 2019. GrandVision N.V. (Euronext: GVNV) announced today the convocation for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on November 4, 2019. The Supervisory Board proposes to vote at the EGM, the approval of a revised Company’s Remuneration Policy. The full detail of the agenda items and instructions to attend the meeting can be found at the corporate website or through the link: http://investors.grandvision.com/corporate-governance/agm

The EGM shall be held on Monday, 4 November 2019 at 09:30 am CET at the Hilton Hotel Schiphol with address at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol, the Netherlands.

