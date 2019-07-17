Log in
GRANDVISION

(GVNV)
Grandvision Confirms Takeover Approach by EssilorLuxottica -- Update

07/17/2019

--Grandvision confirms approach from majority owner and EssilorLuxottica

--Envisaged deal values Grandvision at EUR28 a share

--Grandvision shares closed up 8.8% on Wednesday 

 
   By Oliver Griffin

Grandvision on Wednesday confirmed that it has been approached about the possible sale of HAL Holding's 76.72% stake in the company to French eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica.

The Dutch optical retailer was responding to a statement from the investment company, a part of HAL Trust, which said it was in talks to sell its stake to EssilorLuxottica.

Grandvision said it was uncertain if a deal would be reached but added that the current envisaged price valued it at EUR28 a share.

According to FactSet, Grandvision is valued at around 5.83 billion euros ($6.55 billion), after shares closed up 8.8% at EUR22.90 a share on Wednesday.

Completion of a sale will be subject to customary conditions, including approval by regulatory authorities.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL SA End-of-day quote.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -1.44% 116.55 Real-time Quote.7.06%
GRANDVISION 8.84% 22.9 Delayed Quote.9.98%
HAL TRUST 3.25% 133.6 Delayed Quote.-2.85%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 956 M
EBIT 2019 398 M
Net income 2019 256 M
Debt 2019 620 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 21,5x
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,51x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
Capitalization 5 339 M
Technical analysis trends GRANDVISION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 23,79  €
Last Close Price 21,04  €
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Borchert Chief Executive Officer
Cornelis Job van der Graaf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paulo Jorge de Castro Fernandes Chief Financial Officer
Melchert Frans Groot Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Bolliger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANDVISION9.98%5 732
FIELMANN AG17.69%6 223
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC11.61%2 435
JINS INC.4.69%1 346
SILMAASEMA OYJ23.22%84
CONTEXTVISION AB (PUBL.)34.06%67
