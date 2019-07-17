Grandvision Confirms Takeover Approach by EssilorLuxottica -- Update

--Grandvision confirms approach from majority owner and EssilorLuxottica

By Oliver Griffin

Grandvision on Wednesday confirmed that it has been approached about the possible sale of HAL Holding's 76.72% stake in the company to French eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica.

The Dutch optical retailer was responding to a statement from the investment company, a part of HAL Trust, which said it was in talks to sell its stake to EssilorLuxottica.

Grandvision said it was uncertain if a deal would be reached but added that the current envisaged price valued it at EUR28 a share.

According to FactSet, Grandvision is valued at around 5.83 billion euros ($6.55 billion), after shares closed up 8.8% at EUR22.90 a share on Wednesday.

Completion of a sale will be subject to customary conditions, including approval by regulatory authorities.

