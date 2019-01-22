Log in
GRANDVISION BV (GVNV_W)
Grandvision BV : reports preliminary revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 10.3% in FY18 and 4.4% in 4Q18

01/22/2019 | 01:02am EST

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 22 January 2019. GrandVision NV (EURONEXT: GVNV) publishes its preliminary and unaudited 4Q and FY18 revenue and comparable growth update.

Revenue Development

Revenue growth at constant exchange rates was 10.3% for the full year 2018 with organic growth of 3.9%. Comparable growth accelerated from 1.8% in 2017 to 3.4% in 2018, driven by improvements across all segments. Acquisitions added 6.4% to revenue growth including Visilab in Switzerland and Tesco Opticians in the UK.

In the fourth quarter, revenue growth at constant exchange rates was 4.4%, with organic and comparable growth of 2.1% and 2.9%, respectively. The slowdown in organic growth was due to the higher number of store closings across several markets in the previous year coupled with a lower contribution from new stores and lower franchise revenues. During the quarter, the net number of stores rose by 54 to 7,095.

In the G4 segment, comparable growth was 2.4% in FY18 and 1.7% in 4Q18. France delivered the segment's highest comparable growth rate during the quarter driven by strong sales in October, which were partially reduced by a weaker year-end performance due to the yellow vest protests in November and December. As anticipated, comparable growth slowed down in Germany during the quarter, following the end of the successful commercial campaign in the third quarter but deliverd a strong performance for the full year.

In the Other Europe segment, comparable growth accelerated to 3.9% in the fourth quarter with a strong year-end performance across most markets driven by additional selling days and lower prior year comparables.

In the Americas & Asia segment, comparable growth was 5.5% in 4Q18, slowing down from 10.6% in 9M18, mainly due to lower growth levels in Latin America and the United States.



Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 741 M
EBIT 2018 392 M
Net income 2018 240 M
Debt 2018 653 M
Yield 2018 1,76%
P/E ratio 2018 20,73
P/E ratio 2019 17,84
EV / Sales 2018 1,47x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 4 832 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,4 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Borchert Chief Executive Officer
Cornelis Job van der Graaf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paulo Jorge de Castro Fernandes Chief Financial Officer
Melchert Frans Groot Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Bolliger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANDVISION BV5 489
LUXOTTICA GROUP0.00%28 496
FIELMANN AG4.72%5 382
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC18.03%2 566
JINS INC.-5.90%1 173
SILMAASEMA OYJ25.75%89
