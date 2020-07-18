EssiLux sues M&A target GrandVision to get COVID information

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica has
filed a legal action to obtain information from its acquisition
target GrandVision about its management of the
coronavirus crisis, the French-Italian maker of Ray-Ban said on
Saturday.
EssilorLuxottica announced a 7.2-billion-euro bid for
GrandVision in July last year, aiming to control the Dutch
eyewear group's more than 7,000 outlets across the world.
It filed the legal proceedings before a district court in
Rotterdam, the Netherlands, after GrandVision did not respond to
its requests for information on its handling of the pandemic,
EssilorLuxottica said in a statement.
"This is to assess the way GrandVision has managed the
course of its business during the COVID-19 crisis, as well as
the extent to which GrandVision has breached its obligations
under the support agreement," EssilorLuxottica said, referring
to the M&A agreement.
"Despite repeated requests, GrandVision has not provided
this information on a voluntary basis, leaving EssilorLuxottica
with no other option but to resort to legal proceedings," it
added, without elaborating.
Earlier this week EU antitrust authorities extended their
investigation on the deal to Aug. 27.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused setbacks to M&A
transactions in recent months, in some cases triggering requests
from prospective buyers to amend agreed terms.
Sources have told Reuters that LVMH Chief Executive Bernard
Arnault has been exploring ways to potentially pressure M&A
target Tiffany to lower the agreed price of $135 per
share for their planned deal.
EssilorLuxottica, formed last year from the merger of French
lens maker Essilor and Italian eyewear group Luxottica, also
owns the Oakley and Persol brands and Varilux lenses.
