GRANDVISION N.V.

(GVNV)
EssiLux sues M&A target GrandVision to get COVID information

07/18/2020 | 07:52am EDT

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica has filed a legal action to obtain information from its acquisition target GrandVision about its management of the coronavirus crisis, the French-Italian maker of Ray-Ban said on Saturday.

EssilorLuxottica announced a 7.2-billion-euro bid for GrandVision in July last year, aiming to control the Dutch eyewear group's more than 7,000 outlets across the world.

It filed the legal proceedings before a district court in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, after GrandVision did not respond to its requests for information on its handling of the pandemic, EssilorLuxottica said in a statement.

"This is to assess the way GrandVision has managed the course of its business during the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the extent to which GrandVision has breached its obligations under the support agreement," EssilorLuxottica said, referring to the M&A agreement.

"Despite repeated requests, GrandVision has not provided this information on a voluntary basis, leaving EssilorLuxottica with no other option but to resort to legal proceedings," it added, without elaborating.

Earlier this week EU antitrust authorities extended their investigation on the deal to Aug. 27.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused setbacks to M&A transactions in recent months, in some cases triggering requests from prospective buyers to amend agreed terms.

Sources have told Reuters that LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault has been exploring ways to potentially pressure M&A target Tiffany to lower the agreed price of $135 per share for their planned deal.

EssilorLuxottica, formed last year from the merger of French lens maker Essilor and Italian eyewear group Luxottica, also owns the Oakley and Persol brands and Varilux lenses. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Clelia Oziel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -0.30% 118.05 Real-time Quote.-13.07%
GRANDVISION N.V. 0.39% 25.7 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.51% 410.25 Real-time Quote.-0.95%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 503 M 4 003 M 4 003 M
Net income 2020 130 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2020 875 M 999 M 999 M
P/E ratio 2020 73,0x
Yield 2020 0,90%
Capitalization 6 519 M 7 450 M 7 448 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 39 981
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart GRANDVISION N.V.
Duration : Period :
GrandVision N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANDVISION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 27,70 €
Last Close Price 25,70 €
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Borchert Chief Executive Officer
Cornelis Job van der Graaf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Willem Eelman Chief Financial Officer
Melchert Frans Groot Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Bolliger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANDVISION N.V.-6.27%7 450
CHEWY, INC.61.38%18 793
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY52.13%16 277
ULTA BEAUTY-19.81%11 431
NEXT PLC-28.33%8 043
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-7.99%6 359
