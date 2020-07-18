Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  GrandVision N.V.    GVNV   NL0010937066

GRANDVISION N.V.

(GVNV)
GrandVision informed of summary proceedings initiated by EssilorLuxottica

07/18/2020 | 06:30am EDT

Schiphol - 18 July 2020. ﻿

GrandVision NV (Euronext: GVNV) has been informed by EssilorLuxottica SA (Euronext: EL) that it has initiated summary proceedings before the District Court in Rotterdam, demanding that GrandVision provides to EssilorLuxottica additional information in relation to GrandVision's actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on its business. GrandVision strongly disagrees with EssilorLuxottica's demands and has full confidence that these claims will be rejected in court.

GrandVision has also received notice from EssilorLuxottica claiming that GrandVision, in relation to the aforementioned COVID-19 actions, is in material breach of its obligations under the Support Agreement concluded in connection with the envisaged sale by HAL Optical Investments B.V. of its 76.72% ownership interest in GrandVision to EssilorLuxottica. GrandVision strongly disagrees with these claims and has responded accordingly.

GrandVision continues to support EssilorLuxottica with the shared objective to obtain regulatory approval for the closure of the Transaction within 12 to 24 months from the announcement date of 31 July 2019.

Further announcements will be made if and when required.

This is a public announcement by GrandVision N.V. pursuant to section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.


Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3 503 M 4 003 M 4 003 M
Net income 2020 130 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2020 875 M 999 M 999 M
P/E ratio 2020 73,0x
Yield 2020 0,90%
Capitalization 6 519 M 7 450 M 7 448 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 39 981
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart GRANDVISION N.V.
Duration : Period :
GrandVision N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANDVISION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 27,70 €
Last Close Price 25,70 €
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Borchert Chief Executive Officer
Cornelis Job van der Graaf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Willem Eelman Chief Financial Officer
Melchert Frans Groot Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Bolliger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANDVISION N.V.-6.27%7 450
CHEWY, INC.61.38%18 793
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY52.13%16 277
ULTA BEAUTY-19.81%11 431
NEXT PLC-28.33%8 043
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-7.99%6 359
