Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  GrandVision N.V.    GVNV   NL0010937066

GRANDVISION N.V.

(GVNV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GrandVision reports 1Q20 results and COVID-19 update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 01:00am EDT

Schiphol, the Netherlands – 5 May 2020. GrandVision N.V. publishes its First Quarter 2020 trading update.

Highlights:

  • First quarter revenue declined by 4.4% at constant exchange rates, strongly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic
  • Comparable growth was -8.2%, reflecting a negative COVID-19 impact in the second half of March, following a strong start to the year with 5.5% comparable growth in January and February
  • Adj. EBITA (i.e. EBITA before non-recurring items) decreased to €41 million from €107 million in 1Q19 due to the sharp decline of revenue in the second half of March
  • In the month of April 2020, COVID-19 caused revenue reduction of more than 80% across GrandVision's business
  • COVID-19 contingency plans have been developed and are starting to deliver a mitigating effect
  • GrandVision’s net debt slightly increased to €755 million by the end of March, from €753 million at year-end 2019
  • GrandVision has decided not to schedule any dividend distribution proposal for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of 30 June 2020.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GRANDVISION N.V.
01:21aEssilorLuxottica first-quarter sales show first signs of coronavirus hit
RE
01:00aGrandVision reports 1Q20 results and COVID-19 update
GL
04/17ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Risks Penalty as Virus Delays GrandVision Deal Clearance -FT
DJ
03/24ESSILORLUXOTTICA : EU to decide on EssilorLuxottica-GrandVision deal by July 24
RE
03/20ESSILORLUXOTTICA : EU regulators target EssilorLuxottica deal impact in Britain,..
RE
03/20GrandVision market update relating to COVID-19 outbreak and postponement of A..
GL
03/06EssilorLuxottica forecasts profit growth despite coronavirus impact
RE
03/06EssilorLuxottica forecasts profit growth despite coronavirus impact
RE
03/06GrandVision publishes Annual Report 2019 and AGM Convocation
GL
02/26GrandVision reports 2019 Revenue of 4,037 million (+8.7%) and adjusted EBITD..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 685 M
EBIT 2020 207 M
Net income 2020 97,2 M
Debt 2020 1 044 M
Yield 2020 1,09%
P/E ratio 2020 49,0x
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,95x
EV / Sales2021 1,64x
Capitalization 6 138 M
Chart GRANDVISION N.V.
Duration : Period :
GrandVision N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANDVISION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 27,70  €
Last Close Price 24,20  €
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Borchert Chief Executive Officer
Cornelis Job van der Graaf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Willem Eelman Chief Financial Officer
Melchert Frans Groot Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Bolliger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANDVISION N.V.-10.65%6 753
CHEWY, INC.47.93%17 220
ULTA BEAUTY-14.88%12 066
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY9.63%11 845
NEXT-32.29%7 612
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-17.64%5 521
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group