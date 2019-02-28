Grange Resources : Board Appointment - David Woodall - 01 March 2019

MEDIA RELEASE

1 March 2019

Board Appointment

Grange Resources Limited ("Grange" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Woodall to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Woodall is a mining engineer with over 30 years' experience in operations, project development and evaluations in the mineral resources industry including gold, copper, iron ore, and nickel.

He has had senior management corporate and operation positions in large scale open pit, large and small scale underground operations in Canada, Australia, USA, Fiji, Africa, Central Asia and China. Mr Woodall is CEO at Superior Lake Resources Limited, and previous roles included Executive General Manager International Operations for Newcrest and Director Operations for FMG.

Mr. Woodall is a Member of the Australian Institute on Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD)

