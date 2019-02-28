Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Grange Resources Limited    GRR   AU000000GRR8

GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED

(GRR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grange Resources : Board Appointment - David Woodall - 01 March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 07:42pm EST

MEDIA RELEASE

1 March 2019

Board Appointment

Grange Resources Limited ("Grange" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Woodall to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Woodall is a mining engineer with over 30 years' experience in operations, project development and evaluations in the mineral resources industry including gold, copper, iron ore, and nickel.

He has had senior management corporate and operation positions in large scale open pit, large and small scale underground operations in Canada, Australia, USA, Fiji, Africa, Central Asia and China. Mr Woodall is CEO at Superior Lake Resources Limited, and previous roles included Executive General Manager International Operations for Newcrest and Director Operations for FMG.

Mr. Woodall is a Member of the Australian Institute on Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD)

ENDS

For further information, please contact:info@grangeresources.com.au

Grange Resources Limited ABN 80 009 132 405

34a Alexander Street, Burnie, Tasmania 7320 | PO Box 659, Burnie, Tasmania 7320

T: + 61 (3) 6430 0222 F: + 61 (3) 6432 3390 E:info@grangeresources.com.auW: www.grangeresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Grange Resources Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 00:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED
07:42pGRANGE RESOURCES : Board Appointment - David Woodall - 01 March 2019
PU
02/21SHREE MINERALS LIMITED : to reassess Iron Ore project mining potential following..
AQ
2018GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018GRANGE RESOURCES : Change of Directors Interest Notice - M Dontschuk - 3 May 201..
PU
2018GRANGE RESOURCES : Report for Quarter Ended 31 March 2018 - 26 April 2018
PU
2018GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017GRANGE RESOURCES : Report for Quarter Ended 30 September 2017 - 20 October 2017
PU
2017GRANGE RESOURCES : Report for Quarter Ended 30 June 2017 - 24 July 2017
PU
2017GRANGE RESOURCES : Board Appointment - M Dontschuk - 6 June 2017
PU
2017GRANGE RESOURCES : Initial Directors Interest Notice - M Dontschuk - 6 June 2017
PU
More news
Chart GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Grange Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Lin Zhao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michelle Li Non-Executive Chairman
Ben Maynard General Manager-Operations
Thanh Steven Phan Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Lewis Tenardi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED35.00%223
ARCELORMITTAL12.79%23 804
POSCO--.--%20 687
NUCOR17.54%18 610
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP8.18%17 366
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 479
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.