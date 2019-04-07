Grange Resources : Significant Increase In Savage River Mineral Resources - 8 April 2019

ANNUAL RESOURCE & RESERVE

STATEMENT DECEMBER 2018

8 April 2019

ASX: GRR

GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED

Australia's most experienced magnetite producer

Significant increase in Savage River Mineral Resources

December 2018 Resource - Reserve Statement

Savage River Operations, Tasmania

HIGHLIGHTS

•Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves have been estimated for Grange's Savage River magnetite deposits in Tasmania, as at 31 December 2018.

•This release encompasses the estimation updated with the first phase of the 2018 resource drilling program and includes mining depletion since the 2017 report.

•Mineral Resources have increased to 545.2MT @ 46.7%DTR

•This significant increase of over 170MT from the previous statement is driven by the deep holes drilled as part of the underground pre-feasibility study.

•Ore Reserves at Savage River are 94.0MT @ 49.8%DTR, reflecting mine production during 2018 and are based on future open pit extraction.

•The 10.6MT increase in Ore Reserve from the previous statement is attributed to increased confidence of material within the ultimate North Pit design.

•The attached updated Savage River Mineral Resource & Ore Reserve statement has been compiled in accordance with JORC 2012.

Commenting on the announcement, Grange Resources CEO Mr Honglin Zhao said:

"This increase in resource is a result of the first part of our study to investigate the depth and continuity of the magnetite deposit at Savage River."

"These results provide Grange with the confidence to continue our pre-feasibility studies to determine if there is an opportunity to access the ore body at depth utilising underground methods."