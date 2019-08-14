Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Construction Inc.    GVA

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.

(GVA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 03:39pm EDT

Federman & Sherwood announces that on August 13, 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is October 26, 2018 through August 1, 2019.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-granite-construction-incorporated/

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Granite Construction Incorporated shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Tuesday, October 15, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
03:39pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
11:01aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Gr..
BU
09:17aThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Gr..
BU
08/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Grani..
BU
08/06BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Announces Investigation of Granite Construc..
PR
08/06GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
08/05GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Granite Const..
BU
08/05Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Granite C..
BU
08/02GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
08/02GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 552 M
EBIT 2019 -13,9 M
Net income 2019 -16,2 M
Debt 2019 93,6 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 -81,5x
P/E ratio 2020 8,74x
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 1 319 M
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 44,40  $
Last Close Price 28,15  $
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Hildebrand Roberts President & Chief Executive Officer
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Jigisha Desai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
James W. Bradford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.-30.11%1 319
VINCI31.85%59 766
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-3.86%32 617
LARSEN & TOUBRO-8.65%25 990
FERROVIAL42.41%20 705
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-18.45%20 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group