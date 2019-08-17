Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Construction Inc.    GVA

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.

(GVA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated - GVA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 15, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between October 26, 2018 and August 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Granite and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-gva/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 15, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Granite and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 2, 2019, pre-market, the Company disclosed disappointing 2Q2019 financial results including revenue of $789.5M and $114.2M in revenue reductions due to previously disclosed non-cash charges related to four legacy joint venture projects.

On this news, the price of Granite’s shares plummeted.

The case is Greene v. Granite Construction Incorporated, 3:19-cv-04744.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
12:18pGRANITE CONSTRUCTION SHAREHOLDER ALE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
08/16INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
08/16GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Receives Two APWA 2019 Public Works Project of the Year A..
BU
08/15IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
08/15GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Rosen, a Globally Recognized Law Firm, Announces Filing o..
PR
08/15LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
08/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT - GRANITE CONSTRUC : October 15, 2019
PR
08/15GVA CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities C..
PR
08/14BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : GVA) and Encourages Granite Construction ..
PR
08/14Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 552 M
EBIT 2019 -13,9 M
Net income 2019 -16,2 M
Debt 2019 93,6 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 -82,2x
P/E ratio 2020 8,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 1 330 M
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 44,40  $
Last Close Price 28,39  $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Hildebrand Roberts President & Chief Executive Officer
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Jigisha Desai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
James W. Bradford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.-29.52%1 282
VINCI32.57%58 370
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.39%32 648
LARSEN & TOUBRO-7.12%26 138
FERROVIAL43.15%20 452
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-19.00%20 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group