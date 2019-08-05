Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated Investors (GVA)

08/05/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated (“Granite” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GVA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On July 29, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that second quarter 2019 financial results were negatively impacted by non-cash charges related to four legacy, unconsolidated heavy civil joint venture projects. As a result, Granite expected to report net loss per diluted share in the range of $2.05 to $2.10 per diluted share.

On this news, shares of Granite fell $7.98 per share, or nearly 18%, to close at $36.49 per share on July 30, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Granite securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
