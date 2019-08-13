Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated Investors (GVA)

08/13/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, captioned Greene v. Granite Construction Incorporated, et al., (Case No. 3:19-cv-04744), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) (“Granite” or the “Company”) securities between October 26, 2018 and August 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 29, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that second quarter 2019 financial results were negatively impacted by non-cash charges related to four legacy, unconsolidated heavy civil joint venture projects. As a result, Granite expected to report net loss per diluted share in the range of $2.05 to $2.10 per diluted share.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $7.98 per share, or nearly 18%, to close at $36.49 per share on July 30, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then on August 2, 2019, before the market opened, the Company announced its second quarter 2019 financial results, reporting revenue of $789.5 million, including $114.2 million in revenue reduction due to the charges disclosed earlier that week.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.78 per share, or over 8%, to close at $31.22 per share on August 2, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had assumed certain risks in connection with its heavy civil joint venture projects bid between 2012 and 2014; (2) that there was an “untenable” imbalance of risk sharing between the Company and the joint venture project owners; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional project costs for its joint venture projects; (4) the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional costs in connection with certain project disputes; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Granite securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 552 M
EBIT 2019 -13,9 M
Net income 2019 -16,2 M
Debt 2019 93,6 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 -81,5x
P/E ratio 2020 8,74x
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 1 319 M
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 44,40  $
Last Close Price 28,15  $
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Hildebrand Roberts President & Chief Executive Officer
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Jigisha Desai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
James W. Bradford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.-29.34%1 305
VINCI30.52%59 334
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-2.63%33 308
LARSEN & TOUBRO-5.07%26 865
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-18.45%20 562
FERROVIAL41.00%20 559
