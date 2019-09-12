Granite : Awarded $10 Million Airfield Improvement Project

Granite (NYSE: GVA) announced today that it has been awarded a $10 million construction contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest (NAVFAC) for the F35 Vertical Landing Pads and Taxiways project at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California.

In conjunction with NAVFAC and the Army Corps of Engineers, Granite will construct high temperature vertical landing pads and taxiway segments that connect existing runways and taxiways to vertical landing pads. Scope of work includes demolition of existing pavement, site clearing and grubbing, grading and placement of fill material, site drainage improvements, cement-treated subgrade, cement-treated base material, and high temperature concrete placement, as well as airfield striping and electrical improvements. Environmental mitigation includes contaminated soil handling, bio-monitoring, and stream bed restoration.

Construction is underway and will be complete by spring 2020. This project is part of a previously awarded $495 million dollar capacity Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) to construct, renovate, and repair airfields at various government installations located in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its more than 6,000 employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

