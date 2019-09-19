Log in
Granite : Awarded $22 Million Site Development Project in California

09/19/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded a $22 million contract by the MI San Luis Ranch LLC for the San Luis Ranch Development project in San Luis Obispo, California.

Granite’s scope of work includes earthwork, site grading, asphalt paving, underground utilities, storm drain retention basins, structural concrete, sidewalk, bicycle paths, traffic signals, and street lighting. The earthwork scope includes processing over 315,000 cubic yards of onsite material and importing approximately 325,000 cubic yards of new material to the project site.

“We are proud to have a role in helping to build this Home Grown community that centers on providing a sustainable, healthy living lifestyle for its residents,” said Vice President of Regional Operations Brent Fogg. “We are confident that our local equipment resources combined with our exceptional team of dedicated employees will allow us to deliver a high-quality project for our client.”

The San Luis Ranch Development project is a 131-acre mixed-use development consisting of residential housing, commercial facilities, public parks, roadways, open space and agricultural lands. To learn more visit www.sanluisranch.com.

Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2019 with an anticipated completion in fall 2020.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its more than 7,000 employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 533 M
EBIT 2019 -13,9 M
Net income 2019 -16,0 M
Debt 2019 161 M
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 -96,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
Capitalization 1 543 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 45,50  $
Last Close Price 32,95  $
Spread / Highest target 97,3%
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Hildebrand Roberts President & Chief Executive Officer
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Jigisha Desai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
James W. Bradford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.-16.46%1 584
VINCI36.77%61 262
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-0.35%33 652
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-8.62%25 996
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-14.52%21 110
FERROVIAL46.65%21 075
