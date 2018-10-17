Granite Construction : Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will release third quarter 2018 financial results on Friday, October 26, 2018, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. PT, Friday, October 26, 2018.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast on its Investor Relations website, http://investor.graniteconstruction.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the call. The live call also is available by calling 1-877-328-5503; international callers may dial 1-412-317-5472. A replay will be available after the live call through November 2, 2018, by calling 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 10124962; international callers may dial 1-412-317-0088.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, America’s Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit www.graniteconstruction.com.

