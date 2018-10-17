Log in
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC. (GVA)
Granite Construction : Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

10/17/2018 | 08:31pm CEST

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will release third quarter 2018 financial results on Friday, October 26, 2018, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. PT, Friday, October 26, 2018.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast on its Investor Relations website, http://investor.graniteconstruction.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the call. The live call also is available by calling 1-877-328-5503; international callers may dial 1-412-317-5472. A replay will be available after the live call through November 2, 2018, by calling 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 10124962; international callers may dial 1-412-317-0088.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, America’s Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit www.graniteconstruction.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 533 M
EBIT 2018 145 M
Net income 2018 95,3 M
Finance 2018 119 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,29
P/E ratio 2019 10,47
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
Capitalization 1 947 M
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 70,6 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Hildebrand Roberts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Jigisha Desai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
James W. Bradford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.-32.38%1 947
VINCI-9.41%53 174
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-21.00%30 853
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-13.23%25 676
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-9.42%24 455
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.56%23 258
