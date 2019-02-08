Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Construction Inc.    GVA

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC. (GVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Granite Construction : Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 05:37pm EST

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. PT, Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast on its Investor Relations website, http://investor.graniteconstruction.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the call. The live call also is available by calling 1-888-220-8451; international callers may dial 1-786-789-4776. A replay will be available after the live call through February 27, 2019, by calling 1-888-203-1112, replay access code 5007380; international callers may dial 1-719-457-0820.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, America’s Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit www.graniteconstruction.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
05:37pGRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Confere..
BU
02/06GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/02GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.45 Million Stake in ..
AQ
01/29GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Awesome Oscillator Runs to 0.5812368 For Granite Construc..
AQ
01/28GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Position Lifted by John G Ullman & Associates Inc
AQ
01/22GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : to strike $59.71 in short term period
AQ
01/18GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Caltrans awards Granite projects worth $520M
AQ
01/15GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : 5,990 Shares in Granite Construction Inc. Acquired by Vid..
AQ
01/12GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : secures projects worth more than $520M
AQ
01/05GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : selected as CM/GC for multi-million dollar projects in Ca..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 393 M
EBIT 2018 126 M
Net income 2018 91,1 M
Debt 2018 103 M
Yield 2018 0,87%
P/E ratio 2018 21,46
P/E ratio 2019 11,72
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 1 979 M
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 59,7 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Hildebrand Roberts President & Chief Executive Officer
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Jigisha Desai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
James W. Bradford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.9.06%1 979
VINCI6.69%52 115
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION7.54%38 171
LARSEN & TOUBRO-9.84%25 497
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD7.60%23 220
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-3.86%22 532
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.