GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.

(GVA)
Granite Construction : Awarded $21 Million Rail Facility Project in Southern California

07/11/2019

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded a $21 million contract by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority for the Redlands Passenger Rail Storage and Maintenance Facility Project in San Bernardino, California. The contract was included in Granite’s second quarter 2019 backlog.

Granite will be responsible for the construction of the new storage and maintenance facility. This facility will support the Redlands Passenger Rail which is designed to connect residents, businesses and visitors to a variety of leisure, education, healthcare and other destinations. Scope of Granite’s work includes building construction, underground utilities, demolition, earthwork, grading and concrete and asphalt paving.

Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2019 and is scheduled to be complete in winter 2020. For more information visit the Redlands Passenger Rail Project website.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company as well as an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 741 M
EBIT 2019 195 M
Net income 2019 133 M
Finance 2019 144 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 1 995 M
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 58,6  $
Last Close Price 42,6  $
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Hildebrand Roberts President & Chief Executive Officer
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Jigisha Desai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
James W. Bradford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.5.81%1 995
VINCI25.44%56 309
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION1.23%35 248
LARSEN & TOUBRO4.31%30 745
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-8.96%22 365
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-8.15%20 495
