Granite Construction : Awarded $21 Million Rail Facility Project in Southern California

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded a $21 million contract by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority for the Redlands Passenger Rail Storage and Maintenance Facility Project in San Bernardino, California. The contract was included in Granite’s second quarter 2019 backlog.

Granite will be responsible for the construction of the new storage and maintenance facility. This facility will support the Redlands Passenger Rail which is designed to connect residents, businesses and visitors to a variety of leisure, education, healthcare and other destinations. Scope of Granite’s work includes building construction, underground utilities, demolition, earthwork, grading and concrete and asphalt paving.

Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2019 and is scheduled to be complete in winter 2020. For more information visit the Redlands Passenger Rail Project website.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company as well as an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

