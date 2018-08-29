Granite Construction : Awarded $32 Million Bridge Replacement Contract in California

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded a $32 million bridge replacement contract by the City of Bakersfield for the Belle Terrace Operational Improvements project in Bakersfield, California. The contract will be included in Granite’s third quarter 2018 backlog.

Scope of work includes general improvements on State Route (SR) 99, the Belle Terrace Overcrossing, the northbound SR-99/eastbound SR-58 Connector, and local roads. The improvements on SR 99 include the construction of over 3,000 lineal feet of retaining wall as well as an additional auxiliary lane.

The Belle Terrace Operational Improvements is phase 2 of the Centennial Corridor Project, which will provide route continuity and traffic congestion relief for SR 58 from Cottonwood Road to Interstate 5.

Construction is scheduled to begin in October 2018 and be complete in April 2020. For more information visit the Centennial Corridor project website.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, America’s Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com.

