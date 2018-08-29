Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Construction Inc.    GVA

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC. (GVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Granite Construction : Awarded $32 Million Bridge Replacement Contract in California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 11:31pm CEST

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded a $32 million bridge replacement contract by the City of Bakersfield for the Belle Terrace Operational Improvements project in Bakersfield, California. The contract will be included in Granite’s third quarter 2018 backlog.

Scope of work includes general improvements on State Route (SR) 99, the Belle Terrace Overcrossing, the northbound SR-99/eastbound SR-58 Connector, and local roads. The improvements on SR 99 include the construction of over 3,000 lineal feet of retaining wall as well as an additional auxiliary lane.

The Belle Terrace Operational Improvements is phase 2 of the Centennial Corridor Project, which will provide route continuity and traffic congestion relief for SR 58 from Cottonwood Road to Interstate 5.

Construction is scheduled to begin in October 2018 and be complete in April 2020. For more information visit the Centennial Corridor project website.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, America’s Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
08/29GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Awarded $32 Million Bridge Replacement Contract in Califo..
BU
08/28GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/16GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : M. Craig Hall Joins Granite as Senior Vice President, Gen..
AQ
08/16GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/13GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : (GVA) Moves Lower on Volume Spike for August..
AQ
08/08GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
08/08GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
08/08GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC. : Granite Construction Incorporated to Host Earnings C..
AC
08/08GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Granite Construction, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/08Granite Construction (GVA) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/08Granite Construction misses by $0.38, misses on revenue 
08/07Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
08/06Jacobs Engineering +7% after strong earnings, sales and guidance 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 524 M
EBIT 2018 145 M
Net income 2018 94,3 M
Finance 2018 119 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,71
P/E ratio 2019 10,79
EV / Sales 2018 0,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 2 046 M
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 71,1 $
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Hildebrand Roberts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Jigisha Desai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
James W. Bradford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.-28.82%2 046
VINCI-2.41%57 984
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-14.01%34 148
LARSEN & TOUBRO7.49%27 069
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-13.23%26 638
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-14.42%23 195
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.