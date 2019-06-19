Granite Construction : Awarded $39 Million Dam Project in Texas

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that is has been awarded a $39 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for modifications to the Lewisville Dam in Lewisville, Texas. Granite will book the project into its second quarter 2019 backlog.

Scope of work includes the construction of upstream embankment modifications, crest road improvements, conduit filter, waterline relocations, seepage collection systems, improved roadway system and associated work.

This project is the next step in the USACE’s program at the Lewisville Lake Dam to continue safe and effective functionality of the dam’s authorized capacity. Granite has a 40-year working relationship with the USACE and is currently constructing the $75 million Addicks and Barker Dams project near Houston.

Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2019 and be complete in spring 2021.

