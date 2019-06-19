Granite Construction : Awarded $39 Million Dam Project in Texas

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that is has been awarded a $39
million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for
modifications to the Lewisville Dam in Lewisville, Texas. Granite will
book the project into its second quarter 2019 backlog.
Scope of work includes the construction of upstream embankment
modifications, crest road improvements, conduit filter, waterline
relocations, seepage collection systems, improved roadway system and
associated work.
This project is the next step in the USACE’s program at the Lewisville
Lake Dam to continue safe and effective functionality of the dam’s
authorized capacity. Granite has a 40-year working relationship with the
USACE and is currently constructing the $75 million Addicks and Barker
Dams project near Houston.
Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2019 and be complete in
spring 2021.
