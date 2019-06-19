Log in
Granite Construction : Awarded $39 Million Dam Project in Texas

06/19/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that is has been awarded a $39 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for modifications to the Lewisville Dam in Lewisville, Texas. Granite will book the project into its second quarter 2019 backlog.

Scope of work includes the construction of upstream embankment modifications, crest road improvements, conduit filter, waterline relocations, seepage collection systems, improved roadway system and associated work.

This project is the next step in the USACE’s program at the Lewisville Lake Dam to continue safe and effective functionality of the dam’s authorized capacity. Granite has a 40-year working relationship with the USACE and is currently constructing the $75 million Addicks and Barker Dams project near Houston.

Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2019 and be complete in spring 2021.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, America’s Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 746 M
EBIT 2019 183 M
Net income 2019 127 M
Finance 2019 144 M
Yield 2019 1,23%
P/E ratio 2019 15,64
P/E ratio 2020 10,18
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Capitalization 1 982 M
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
Granite Construction Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 59,1 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Hildebrand Roberts President & Chief Executive Officer
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Jigisha Desai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
James W. Bradford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.7.52%1 893
VINCI27.19%60 082
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-0.35%34 222
LARSEN & TOUBRO4.71%31 619
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-3.93%22 480
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.44%20 495
