Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Construction Inc.    GVA

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.

(GVA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Granite Construction : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 02:27pm EDT

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2019, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2019.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, America’s Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
02:27pGRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/05GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Molly Campbell Appointed to Granite Board of Directors
BU
05/27GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : completes Lametti & Sons acquisition in US
AQ
05/25GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : completes Lametti & Sons acquisition in US
AQ
05/23GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Acquires Additional Trenchless Rehabilitation Assets and ..
AQ
05/22GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Acquires Additional Trenchless Rehabilitation Assets and ..
BU
05/21GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Awarded $505 Million Rail Contract in Orlando
BU
05/16GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Awarded $27 Million Joint Venture Offshore Construction P..
AQ
05/15GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Awarded $27 Million Joint Venture Offshore Construction P..
BU
05/15GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : New civil engineering-construction management minor to be..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 746 M
EBIT 2019 183 M
Net income 2019 127 M
Finance 2019 144 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 15,50
P/E ratio 2020 10,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Capitalization 1 965 M
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 59,1 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Hildebrand Roberts President & Chief Executive Officer
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Jigisha Desai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
James W. Bradford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.5.56%1 893
VINCI24.02%60 082
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-0.70%34 222
LARSEN & TOUBRO9.20%31 619
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-5.97%22 480
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-8.15%20 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About