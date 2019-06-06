Granite Construction : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) announced today that its
Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per
common share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2019, to all
shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2019.
About Granite
Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction
Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation,
water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, America’s
Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and
environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the World’s
Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive
years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of
the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell
2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com,
