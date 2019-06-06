Granite Construction : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2019, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2019.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, America’s Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

