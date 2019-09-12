Log in
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.

(GVA)
Granite Construction : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Granite Construction Incorporated Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - GVA

09/12/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) from October 26, 2018 through August 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important October 15, 2019 deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Granite Construction investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Granite Construction class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1654.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had assumed certain risks in connection with its heavy civil joint venture projects bid between 2012 and 2014; (2) there was an “untenable” imbalance of risk sharing between the Company and the joint venture project owners; (3) the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional project costs for its joint venture projects; (4) the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional costs in connection with certain project disputes; and (5) as a result, Granite Construction’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1654.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
