Granite Construction : Receives Two APWA 2019 Public Works Project of the Year Awards

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it was recently selected as the recipient of two American Public Works Association’s (APWA) 2019 Public Works Project of the Year Awards for infrastructure projects publicly developed, owned, and maintained, that promote excellence in construction management and administration. These awards recognize the alliance between the managing agency, the contractor, the consultant, and their cooperative achievements.

Granite received APWA’s 2019 Public Works Project of the Year Award for the SouthEast Connector, Phase 2 project in the transportation category, projects of more than $75 million division. As part of the SouthEast Connector, Phase 2 project, Granite built the newly dedicated Veterans Parkway to connect large residential and commercial areas via a 5-mile, 6-lane arterial highway featuring 10 bridges and 17 precast multicell box culverts. Granite also constructed a multiuse pathway for cyclists and pedestrians, as well as sound walls and new signalized intersections avoiding impact to the surrounding wetlands and tributaries of the Truckee River. The team created 150 acres of new wetlands, sequestered mercury-contaminated soils, removed hundreds of acres of noxious weeds, and disposed of 2000 tons of trash.

Tangerine Corridor Constructors (TCC), a joint venture between Granite and Borderland Construction, received APWA’s 2019 Public Works Project of the Year Award for the Tangerine Road: Dove Mountain Boulevard to La Cañada Drive project in the transportation category, projects of $25 million to $75 million division. TCC reconstructed approximately five miles of two-lane roadway to four lanes of divided roadway, along with widening and improvements to four major cross-streets. The project also included four signalized intersections, a new multi-use path, extensive drainage upgrades including 42 cross drainage structures to enable all-weather access, five underground wildlife crossings, significant native plant preservation, and native landscaping.

The APWA Public Works Projects of the Year Awards are given in four divisions and five categories. The divisions are: projects less than $5 million; projects of $5 million, but less than $25 million; projects of $25 million to $75 million; and projects of more than $75 million. The categories are: structures: transportation; environment; historical restoration/preservation; and disaster or emergency construction repair.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company as well as an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About American Public Works Association

The American Public Works Association is a not-for-profit, international organization of more than 30,000 members involved in the field of public works. APWA serves its members by promoting professional excellence and public awareness through education, advocacy and the exchange of knowledge. APWA is headquartered in Kansas City, MO, has an office in Washington, DC, and 63 chapters in North America.

