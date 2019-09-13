Granite Construction : to Present at D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) announced today that the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, James H. Roberts, and Chief Financial Officer, Jigisha Desai, will present at D.A. Davidson’s 18th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. CT.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on Granite’s investor relations site.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its more than 6,000 employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

